CLEARFIELD — A Clearfield-based funeral home is expanding its methods of remembering loved ones – through butterflies.
And as a result of the success of an event held last year, a second ‘Butterfly Release’ is being scheduled on Saturday, June 23, in downtown Clearfield at Shaw Park.
Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. location manager Jennifer Keopka said last year’s successful turnout of about 35 families prompted the staff to offer the free event to others outside the area.
“It doesn’t matter if our funeral home has served your family or not,” Keopka said. “This is a community event open to anyone who would like to remember a loved one.”
Keopka said memorial events like these are not new — although typically, most are offered around major holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas when extended family members are in the area.
But she believes that there is no set time for memories of someone who has passed away.
“I don’t think you ever forget about your loved ones,” Keopka said. And the draw of good weather and cheerful butterflies is something she believes make their event different.
“We wanted to do something different, and we had a good turnout last year, so this year we want even more to participate,” Keopka said.
The event is held at Shaw Park along the West Branch of the Susuquehanna River near the Shaw Library. Participants can enjoy doughnuts and coffee at 10 a.m. before the Revs. Bruce Dimmick and John White offer a few words at 10:30 a.m.
The funeral home has a tent that it will use if the weather is not cooperative.
Families will then take a short walk toward the waterfront where each can release a butterfly in memory of a loved one.
Each person being honored will receive a butterfly obtained from a butterfly farm in New Castle. Keopka said the butterflies are shipped overnight in a cooler so that they are active at the time of release into the environment.
“Anyone can join us,” Keopka said.
To attend and reserve a butterfly for a loved one, call the funeral home at (814) 765-8251 by June 18.
