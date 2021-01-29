CLEARFIELD — Two events that were successful and appreciated by local residents during the COVID-19 pandemic will be joining with a third well-known festival this spring.
More in May is scheduled for May 22-23 at the Clearfield Driving Park. The event partners the annual Groundhog Wine Festival with the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival and the Food Truck and Craft Show event.
The wine festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, from 1-8 p.m. Only one session will be held this year. In prior years there were two sessions.
The event, open to those age 21 and older, requires tickets that will soon be available online at www. groundhogwinefest.com or www.starrhillwinery.com/ghwfest-tickets.
Festival Organizer Kenn Starr of Star Hill Winery said the festival, normally held on the weekend proceeding Groundhog Day at the Driving Park’s Expo II building, annually draws thousands of locals and visitors who appreciate wine.
He said the winery knew if the event were to happen this year it needed to move to an outdoors location and thought the track around the grandstand stage would be a perfect venue. As in past years, there will be entertainment and special appearances.
Starr said in addition to a host of wineries, there will be four distilleries participating. Pittsburgh Brewing is one of the festival’s sponsors so its products will be available for tasting and purchase.
To keep festival goers safe, there will be one entrance and one exit to the track.
Starr said he is also working to come up with weekend packages to local hotels with shuttle buses transporting guests to the Driving Park. He said once they are finalized details would be available on the website and the festival’s Facebook page.
Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority sponsored an inaugural Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival in June 2020. Last year’s festival featured four chainsaw-wielding artisans and was held on the lot adjacent to the VCC office.
Jones said moving the event to the Driving Park will provide more room for more carvers to take part. The free family-friendly event will take place May 22-23.
The festival’s hours on May 22 will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
An auction featuring some of the work crafted during the festival will be held at 3 p.m.
“The second annual Lumberjack Chainsaw Carver’s festival promises to be even better than last year’s,” Jones said, adding, “We have more room at the Driving Park and things can be spread out.
Jones said he is working with both Starr and Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom to offer a cohesive event for those who want to take part in all the activities. “We are pulling together to offer visitors a really nice event with lots of things to see.”
He said he is still working on the list of carvers taking part. For additional information about participating or sponsoring the event visit the website, www.lumberjackcarving.com or VCC’s Facebook page.
“We are looking to have about 20 carvers. Each will receive two eight-foot logs to create a masterpiece to auction off in addition to other items they will make to sell during the festival,” Jones explained, adding, “I believe it will be a huge hit. Last year we had a really good event and a lot of people told us how much they enjoyed it.”
The Food Truck festival at the Driving Park will get started earlier than the other two festivals. Those hungry for their fair food fix can begin visiting the Driving Park on May 20 and continue through May 23.
Hallstrom said he is still working on securing the list of participants but said he expects, as in 2020, there will be a nice variety for visitors to choose from.
The Craft Show will take place May 22-23 from noon to 5 p.m., both days. For additional information or to reserve a spot to participate contact Lexy Donahue at lexydonahue09@gmail.com or send her a message on Facebook.