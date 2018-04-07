BROOKVILLE — Big rigs, race cars, pull tractors, RCs and more filled the parking area at Country Pride Restaurant at TA (Truckstops of America) in Brookville Saturday afternoon.
Despite a chilly beginning to the day, the parking area was filled with vehicles as people began to make their way around the the various displays. Restaurant manager James McManigle was everywhere making sure the event ran like clockwork.
One of the displays was from Race-1 Motorspeedway in DuBois.
Deegan Watt, 16, has been racing go karts for three years at the DuBois track. He says his family has been into go kart racing forever and he was excited to begin driving as well. He says he does all right but that he is “still working on stuff” and “getting better.”
Cherie Watt, his grandmother, says “We have fun as a family.” She notes that her son, and both grandsons, are involved.
The Race 1 Motorspeedway is located off Oklahoma-Salem Road, DuBois. Cherie Watt says that this will be their 21st year. The races are held every other Saturday morning at 11 o’clock.
Anyone interested in learning more about go kart racing can come in general admission or in the pit. If interested, she says there is always a kart around to try. They have had all ages on the track from 4-year-olds to 69-year-olds.
She said that because the parents have to drive the trailer hauling the go kart, racing has to be a family thing. “This is family time and you need that today,” she says.
Other interesting looking vehicles at the show were the mini modified pulling tractors.
Tiffany Jo Swanson, of DuBois, has been driving one for four years. She is a member of the Keystone Mini Tractor Pulling Club that competes all around the state and has competed in both Ohio and Virginia in the past. The club has been around for awhile, having begun in 1980.
“Dad and whole family has been in different types of pulling so I’ve been surrounded by it my whole life,” Swanson says when asked what drew her to the sport.
“Other than just having to build a tractor and having the guts for it,” Swanson said that anyone who has their own tractor “can absolutely come and join us if they fit the criteria of the club.”
But if sitting in the vehicle you’re racing isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are the RC races.
Ed Shreckengost, of Brookville, was at the show and promoting Creek View RC Speedway on Darrah Street in Brockville.
“We run a dirt oval track in Brookville. It’s about a 190-foot run line. The track is about 12 foot wide. We run anywhere from beginner classes to $1,000 cars,” he said, adding that they “Run around six to eight cars at a time. Ten’s pretty tight on the track. Six is the perfect number.”
Anyone interested in learning about RC racing that wasn’t able to get to Saturday’s show, “can come to the track, we usually run Saturday mornings throughout the summer. It is an outdoor track” so races are weather dependent. The speedway can be found on Facebook as can the DuBois go kart speedway.
Shreckengost says a person doesn’t have to be a whiz at electronics to get into RC racing. A lot of the stuff, he says, is plug and play.
And if you’re thinking it’s like the remote control race cars that Santa brought, think again. These cars can do about 30 mph but the $1,000 racer can top 50 mph.
He and the racers with him noted that it is a friendly atmosphere at the track. And while some tracks charge $75 for racers to race, Shreckengost says he’d rather have “people come race than say I don’t have the $75 for it.” In the past few years he has instead taken donations for racing.
But RC is not Shreckengost’s only hobby. He is also involved in scaled semi-trucks. A member of the East Coast Mini Truckers, he participates in indoor shows during the winter. There are some dirt events he notes that involve, well, dirt. The construction vehicles are used to actually dig dirt, load a dump truck and then take it to another spot and dump the dirt.
And if that brings Tonka trucks to mind from days gone by, Shreckentgost nots that some have converted Tonka trucks for these events so that they actually do what young boys once only imagined or made happen themselves as they pushed a Tonka truck across the sandbox. With some batteries and wiring, Schreckgost and others in the East Coast group can make the construction vehicles do what their larger “real life” counterparts can do.
Vehicles were not the only draw to the day. Food also drew people. There were spareribs, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and even turkey available.
Motorsport vehicles and food, who could ask for more.
