After nearly a week of searching, volunteers were able to locate a dog Thursday evening belonging to murder suspect Anthony Boone.
Boone was taken into custody on Aug. 28 after allegedly shooting and killing Rebecca Solt, 40, of Hyde.
Police at that time were still searching for Boone’s vehicle, as well as his dog, Axle.
Heather Hoover, manager of the volunteer group Animals Matter of Clearfield County, said they were informed of the missing pit bull Friday once Boone was apprehended. Originally, Hoover said they thought the dog was still in the vehicle and they were aware the dog was at the scene of the crime.
“We weren’t sure what he did with the dog,” Hoover said. “So at that point, we started our search Friday night in hopes that the dog was not locked in the car.”
Hoover said they were out looking for the car until 6 a.m. Saturday and did so again the following day.
They then received a sighting of the dog on Sunday morning on Antes Hill, as Hoover then confirmed it as she went out to the area and saw Axle himself.
“We saw him several times that day,” Hoover said, mentioning he was on Antes Hill and to Curwensville via the Rails for Trails.
Hoover said they got other reports of sightings later and he was essentially running in a small circle over a particular area.
“We were putting fresh meat out,” Hoover said. “We got donations from Walmart and JG (Food Warehouse).”
Thursday evening, Axle then showed up at one of the traps and they were able to get him, as they saw him walk into the trap via cameras they had placed out.
“He was actually at our trap once,” Hoover said. “He went in it but he didn’t do the trip plate. He ate all the food and left. So we decided to switch traps out and we put a different trap up there. He came back approximately three hours later and just walked right in it.”
Because of the ongoing police investigation, Hoover said they are not disclosing where exactly Axle was found.
Hoover said everyone will be trying to work on a future for the dog, as she said Axle was taking treats out of their hands once they got him.
The Animals Matter of Clearfield County Facebook page also thanked Butch Mann, Tierra Bender and Kelly Gunsallus for help throughout the week, as well as Miranda Potts and Tyler Bender.
Donations to help Axle and other dogs like him can be sent through the following apps: CashApp-$AMOCC; PayPal — animalsmatternp@gmail.com; and Venmo — @Animals-Matter.