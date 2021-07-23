CLEARFIELD — After a one year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clearfield’s first responders will be holding their National Night Out celebration from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cherry Street between 2nd and Front streets, in front of the fire station.
The celebration is being held by the Clearfield Borough police and fire departments and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) as a way to improve the partnership between first responders and the community, Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said.
“It’s basically a great big block party,” Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner, of the CRC, said.
There will also be numerous games and activities for children and adults to participate in and Heather Olson will be providing live music, according to Wagner
The Clearfield Fire Department is selling chicken barbecue dinners for $10 each. The firefighters will also be selling hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, etc.
There will also be free cake, while supplies last, Wagner said.
Organizations like the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, Community Action, Cen-Clear Child Care Services, Shaw Public Library, MH/MR, the National Guard, Clearfield EMS, local fire companies and the state police will have activities and information for participants.
And the Clearfield Borough Police Department is having free child safety seat checks.
Rob Bozovich State Farm Insurance is holding a Bike Rodeo where children can bring their bikes and learn about bicycle safety.
Several children’s bicycles and helmets donated by Walmart will also be given away as prizes, Wagner said.
The bicycle rodeo will be held in the parking lot of CNB Bank, she said.
The Clearfield Skate Park Committee is having activities where chalk obstacle courses will be drawn in some of the alleys for children to complete. The committee is also having skateboarding safety programs, Wagner said.
Chalk will also be available for children to make sidewalk art, she noted.
A superhero themed photo booth with superhero costumes for people to wear will also be on hand. And if they wish, they can get their picture taken with a police officer or a firefighter.
“This way you can get your picture taken with a real superhero,” Wagner said.
The Susquehanna River Arts Commission is having face painting.
The CRC is holding a photography scavenger hunt where participants are provided a list and are asked to find and take pictures of the items and submit them to the Discover Clearfield website. The first 10 to complete the list will get a prize, Wagner said
Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 is bringing Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Smokey Bear is coming and Cen-Clear Child Care Services will also have a character at the event, Wagner said.
And there will be fire trucks, ambulances, and military vehicles on display.
All the activities at the event are free of charge, Wagner noted.
Officially National Night Out is on Tuesday, Aug. 3, but that is during the Clearfield County Fair, so its being held in Clearfield earlier, McGinnis said.
It is held rain or shine, if it rains the event will be moved into the fire station, McGinnis said.
If any organization wants to participate in future National Night Out celebrations Wagner said they should contact her at 765-6000 or email discoverclearfield@gmail.com.