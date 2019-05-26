NEW BETHLEHEM — A humid, sunny morning met the dozens of area residents, veterans and elected officials who gathered in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park Saturday for the Memorial Day program.
The annual event, hosted each year by the Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion the Saturday before the holiday, serves as a way to bring the community together to pay tribute to the local heroes who gave their lives in the name of freedom in wars past and present.
The program began with opening remarks from American Legion Post 354 member Terry George and Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan and a presentation by Legion historian Leroy Tabler who detailed the founding of the American Legion and the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post 354, which are both celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year.
In his remarks, Tabler recounted the story of Lt. Walter W. Craig, who was the first known New Bethlehem area resident to enlist in World War I, and the first area resident to die in the same war.
“As we reflect on the man for whom our American Legion Post is named, we encourage all gathered here to put our focus today and all such holidays in the future on the fact that we do not celebrate Memorial Day,” Tabler said, noting that the holiday was founded to commemorate those who gave their lives in battle. “We should rightly uphold the holiday as a solemn tribute to those who gave all.”
Following his remarks, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) presented the local American Legion with an official citation from the House of Representatives to honor the milestone anniversary of the Walter W. Craig American Legion and the contributions it makes to the local area.
“Throughout its history, American Legion Post 354 has made inestimable contributions to the welfare of society through a sense of fellowship and programs which are designed to enhance the quality of life for a sense of fellowship for all,” Oberlander said.
The keynote speaker for the ceremony was Pastor Bud Davis, a U.S. Army veteran and the senior pastor of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry in the New Bethlehem area.
Davis served on active duty at Fort Knox, Ky., until ending his three-year duty tour in 1979. While at Fort Knox his combat engineer platoon provided support for the base’s tank training battalions.
After expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to share his story and to be surrounded by a group of distinguished individuals who served their country with “honor and bravery,” Davis said, “Like myself, they got to come home and be reunited with their families; we got to come home and share our stories with family and friends.” Davis said. He added that while the stories of the fallen cannot be delivered firsthand, they still need to be recalled by all. “Thanks to this occasion they are not forgotten.”
In addition to the speeches, members of the American Legion vocally remembered all departed veterans, as well as the post’s comrades who died since last Memorial Day.
Musical selections were provided by the Redbank Valley High School Band, under the direction of Eli Terwilliger, and the barbershop quartet Special K.
Joining local politicians Tharan and Oberlander on the platform were state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley.
Keeping up with annual tradition, the program concluded with the placing of a wreath in the Red Bank Creek as a tribute to all departed comrades of all wars.
This year’s wreath was placed by Janna Magagnotti and Keli Bonanno, the daughters of former American Legion Post 354 member Kenneth Woodall who died in March.