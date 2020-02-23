BROOKVILLE — Dale Woods, of Punxsutawney, is “working on collecting petitions for the Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances” and attended last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting to see if the commissioners would sign a petition.
He said he has sent out petitions to several locations, mainly in Punxsutawney but also in Brookville, DuBolis, Stump Creek, Shippenville and Ringgold for people to be able to sign. He is still trying to reach out to the northern part of the county, but says that area isn’t the easiest to get to as he lives in Punxsutawney.
“I do believe the support for the Second Amendment sancutary ordinances is an effective way to send a message to, not just you (the commissioners), but our federal and other state and federal representatives that the citizens of do not support those things that violate our Second Amendment rights. I’m hoping that we would all be able to come together to show support for this,” Woods said.
He then asked for the commissioners output on such petitions.
“Thank you, Dale, ... we looked at our county solicitor and CCAP (County Commissioners Association Of Pennsylvania), that’s kind of an association of Pennsylvania that’s 67 counties that we talked together about it. This is Second Amendment issue, the laws come from the Second Amendment. That’s where it’s focused. What CCAP and our solicitor and nationwide what we’re worried about with making this provision is then that would open the door to make the opposite provision allowable. Counties that are, you know, different viewpoints, then could have a sanctuary city in the opposite way we would, and it’s also using the same language.
“We’ve been advised to leave it alone. If Jefferson County would designate Jefferson County as a sanctuary ordinance city for Second Amendment for protection of gun rights then another county someplace else could do the opposite and that just muddies the waters a little bit more. That’s why we’ve been advised against doing that to open that can of worms. This is a Second Amendment, it needs to be dealt with on a federal level, protected on a federal level and if there needs to be a change, it has to be a change to that amendment and we’re not in support of that. Absolutely not,” Matson said.
“I mean, for me personally, this is with the commissioner hat off,” Matson said, “I think that the issue is so hard to discuss it’s been discussed around here for longer than I’ve been alive, a lot longer than I’ve been alive, and the discussion has gotten more intense more recently, and part of it is by definition of what guns are two different people. If you live in an urban area, the way that guns are portrayed is they’re there for mayhem and crimes, but up here, it’s the opposite, they’re for recreation, they’re for hunting, they’re heirlooms, they’re also a form of cash. There’s a lot of things that guns mean to people up here that aren’t relatable in urban areas. I mean it’s the Second Amendment and it’s there to protect the First Amendment, that’s it. And the way I read it is we have a right to bear arms. Period.”
“They cannot force a morality issue and it’s a morality issue,” Woods said.
“Correct. So I mean that’s what we’ve been advised to do is basically doing nothing is actually more powerful. Does that make sense. We want to guard against, let’s say Philadelphia. I mean they do have gun laws that are not constitutional I believe, like my protection permit. City of Philadelphia says I can’t bring it (gun) there but the state says I can. So it’s that that they’re really worried about guarding against and Cris Dush has actually spoke a lot on that as well. That’s his position as well from the way I understand it.”
Commissioner Herb Bullers said, “I just want to say all three of us here are definitely supporting the Second Amendment, and I noticed where there’s been a county or two that says they’ve been under so much pressure that they went ahead and passed something but don’t think for a minute there isn’t people coming in here talking, just like you are about this. We’ve really thought this through very well. This is for now the position I believe all three of us feels is correct.”
Bullers added that if something were to change in regard to the Second Amendment issue and quick action is needed, “I think we will jump on board very, very quickly. We’re under as much pressure as any other county commissioners. I don’t know whether or how in depth they are looking over it or it’s just the peer pressure from the people. We respect what the people come in here and talk to us about it... The important thing is you know it’s logic conversation, and we do what we feel is best for Jefferson County.”
Wood noted that the reason he believes such petitions are important is because it says he as a citizen of Pennsylvania, of Jefferson County, wants to keep the right to bear arms as do other residents and he believes those voices need to be heard.
Matson noted that “maybe we can get a work around where we pass a resolution of support of your petitions or something like that where it doesn’t give it the opposite faction the ability to do anything. Where it’s just that these are all the people that believe in this, this is who we are. This is Jefferson County.”
Woods offered a sample ordinance for the commissioners to take a look at, which they agreed to do, noting that they had a sample ordinance emailed to them from another county recently as well.
Route 28 study
Jefferson County Development Council Executive Director Jamie Lefever attended last week’s commissioners meeting, noting that she’s been “part of a steering committee of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission” in Pittsburgh that received funds to do a study from Kittanning to Brookville, Jefferson County, on the Route 28 to identify possible places of concern, safety things, pedestrian or bicycle issues. She said it “could be a variety of issues along that corridor then they could identify places that need to be corrected, or put money towards for PennDOT, or whomever may be able to help with some of those issues.”
She noted that there is a website, www.Route28CorridorStudy.com, that has an interactive map that individuals can use to highlight problem areas that they know of. “The map is really cool. You go on there and you’ll see a picture of a person, a vehicle, a bicycle and if you think there’s a pedestrian problem, you can put the little man on there. And if you think it’s a vehicle safety where, for instance, in Mayport there is a really bad turn off there, put the little vehicle there and then you can say what your concern is turning,” etc. She encourages everyone who travels that section of Route 28 or lives along that route to go online to the map and provide input. She said engineering firm McCormick Taylor need people’s input to decide, or help determine, where these (problem) places may be.
Public meetings are also planned. In Jefferson County, an open public meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Conservation District office, 1514 Route 28, Brookville, and another one from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad St., New Bethlehem. For the Armstrong County residents a meeting will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the Belmont Complex in Kittanning.
“I think it’s interesting. I’ve been in it since we went from identifying the engineer to now figuring out the study and what we really want to accomplish. At the end of the day we want to be able to maybe see some funds go towards something that we consider an issue on that corridor,” Lefever said.
Appointments
The commissioners voted in favor of reappointing Kelly Williams, of Reynoldsville, to the Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Council as Jefferson County’s member for a two-year term.
Audit
The commissioners also approved having Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC perform an audit on accounts receivables in various county offices in the amount not to exceed $7,500.
Meeting
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Jefferson Place, Main Street, Brookville.