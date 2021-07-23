BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change in the traffic pattern at the intersection of routes 28/322 in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township.
Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, there will be a new traffic pattern mid-week as active work continues at various locations in the project area. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of routes 28 and 322, and Evans Street.
Motorists traveling east on Route 322 will be accessing Route 28 North on the new road. Motorists traveling west on Route 322 will be accessing routes 322 and 28 using the Gerald Conner Bypass. Motorists should follow the posted signs and delineations.
On Route 28, the work will be from the intersection of routes 28/322 to approximately 980 feet east of the intersection. On Route 322, the work will be from approximately 1,832 feet west of the intersection of routes 28/US 322 to approximately 743 feet east of the intersection. Once the project is complete, there will be improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of routes 322 and 28.
The anticipated end date of the project is October 13. The project cost is $4,315,289. Contractor Thomas Construction, Inc., from Grove City, will be completing the work.