CLEARFIELD — Cellular Sales, the largest independent Verizon Wireless retailer by volume, opened a new store in Clearfield on Jan. 22 continues to seek new employees, reported store manager Clayte Davis.
Currently the store has 12 employees and eventually wants to have a staff of 20.
This is Cellular Sales 22nd store in Pennsylvania but its first in Clearfield; its next closest store is in St. Marys, Davis said.
The store is located at 145592 Clearfield Shawville Highway, next to Arby’s.
“This is our second store opening in Pennsylvania this year,” Cellular Sales Regional Director George Argeras said in a press release. “We are proud of our expansion in Pennsylvania and look forward to its community here in Clearfield.”
Davis said they are happy to be a part of the community and are proud to hire local talent to its team.
The store sells Verizon Wireless cell phones and internet plans as well as phones and tablets from all the major manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, LG, and Motorolla, Davis said.
The store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the company, Cellular Sales has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list of the fastest growing companies nine times, achieving Hall of Fame status and the company credits its growth on its superior level of customer service.
The company seeks to equip each team member with the best possible tools for success before selling on their own and team members are encouraged to view themselves as entrepreneurs with the support of an established, successful company backing them up, according to the news release.
The release went on to say that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects demand for retail sales jobs to grow over the next decade and sales experience will be valuable.
“Customer service is our greatest pride here at Cellular Sales,” Cellular Sales Regional Director Nick Naveroski said. “We understand that building a great team, which we have been able to do across Pennsylvania, will help us continue our legacy of great service.”
Those interested in applying for jobs at this location may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Kyle Unverdorben at (353) 220-4907 or kyle.unverdorben@cellularsales.com.
Cellular Sales, which was founded in 1993, is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. The company currently employs 7,200 people and operates more than 700 stores nationwide across 41 states, according to the press release.
