CLEARFIELD — William “Willie” Null, the new manager of the Clearfield County Conservation District, hopes to continue to expand community involvement in conservation.
Null takes over for longtime manager Susan Reed, who retired in May, and said he wants to expand on what Reed has done.
“Susan (Reed) was here for 19 years and she created an atmosphere that conservation is good and we are here to help,” Null said.
And he said he wants to continue this and get even more people from different walks of life and backgrounds involved in conservation and conservation district programs.
“I want to see us be able to educate the community a little bit more about why we are here and what we are doing and get more people, and a wider variety of people involved in helping us out and moving us forward,” Null said.
He said he decided to apply for the job after seeing the ad in the newspaper and is more than pleased that he did.
“I absolutely love this job,” Null said.
And although he has only been on the job for a month and a half, Null said he is impressed by the dedication and skill of the conservation district’s staff. “I have never walked into a place where I have had a group of people that are so passionate about their jobs. They are a self-motivated team, this is their passion and this is what they love to do, and they do their jobs very very very well.”
Null said he has long been passionate about conservation, and he likes fishing and gardening but was never employed in conservation professionally. He said his background is in management. He grew up in Frenchville and graduated from Clearfield Area High School and then from Clarion University with a degree in business administration.
He bounced around the country for a dozen years with stops in Florida, Lancaster, New York City etc. as he moved up the corporate ladder with Target. But after living in New York City for a year he decided he wanted to move back home to Clearfield in 2013.
“I love this area, I always did,” Null said. “I love the hometown feel. There is always this friends and family feel no matter where you are at.
“And no matter where I moved (to) I always seemed to run into someone from this area,” Null said.
Prior to becoming manager of the conservation district, Null was the cafeteria manager of Clearfield Area Elementary School for five years. He said there are differences between the two jobs. At the elementary school he supervised 19 employees and served 1,200 children At the conservation district he manages six employees, each of which have different jobs while at the school all 19 cafeteria employees had similar duties.
The conservation district is involved in a wide range of duties from agricultural programs, storm water management, dirt and gravel road programs, as well as educational programs for children and adults with funding coming from multiple sources. “There is a lot of things we are involved in and a lot of things that involve us,” Null said.
He admits he still has a lot to learn. “Every new job has a learning curve,” Null said.
But there are also many similarities such as developing and managing budgets, keeping team members happy, etc.
“Managing a team is basically the same,” he said.
And he said watershed specialist Kelly Williams has stepped up and took on the transition assistance role and will be helping him out for the next six months to adjust to his new position.
The conservation district also has a number of educational programs that involve the elementary school he noted so he will still get to work with his former colleagues from time to time. For example the elementary school cafeteria provides lunches for the conservation district’s summer day camp.
“So I will be on the other side,’ Null said. “I will be picking up the lunches this year.”
Null lives in Clearfield with his spouse, Jimmy Null III, and they have two dogs.