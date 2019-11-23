MARIENVILLE — To help educate local residents about the process to apply for a REAL ID, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host an informational session on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Marienville.
Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act will begin at airports and secure federal facilities nationwide starting on Oct. 1, 2020. As of that date, residents will need a federally accepted form of identification – such as a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, a U.S. passport/passport card or military ID – to board a commercial flight (including domestic flights) or visit a secure federal building that requires ID for entrance.
“So many questions surround the application process for REAL ID, and this informational session will allow residents to ask questions about what types of documentation they will need in order to apply for this enhanced form of identification,” Oberlander said.
The seminar will be held at the Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) building, located along Pine Street in Marienville, and will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The seminar is for informational purposes only. Although staff from PennDOT will be available to preliminary review people’s REAL ID documents to ensure they have what they need, the processing of applications will not take place that day. Residents will still need to visit a driver license center.
Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify a variety of documents to prove a person’s identity, including documentation of name changes, as well as his/her Social Security number and place of residence. Oberlander’s office can assist residents in obtaining some of the documents, such as a birth certificate, that may be needed to start the process.
“It is important to note that REAL ID for Pennsylvania residents is not mandatory,” Oberlander explained. “Only those residents who fly commercially or want entry into certain federal facilities will need one. Also, residents who have valid U.S. passports also do not need to obtain a REAL ID. Passports can take the place of REAL ID for those purposes.”
Preregistration is not necessary.
More information about REAL ID is available on PennDOT’s website at this link. https://www.dmv.pa.gov/REALID/pages/default.aspx