CURWENSVILLE — When he was a child, Curwensville Area School District’s School Resource Officer Bruce Cramer said he envisioned having a career as a superhero.
As he grew older, he realized his choice was not a realistic one and he began focusing on securing a job where he could help others. “I thought a police officer was the next closest thing to a superhero,” he quipped. He said he chosen police work because “I wanted to help people. I try to help whenever and wherever I can.”
Officer Cramer was hired in mid-August at a special meeting of Curwensville Borough Council to serve as the school resource officer for the Curwensville Area School District. He began work at the end of August.
He said he likes the variety of tasks his job entails. “Being a police officer is different every day. It’s never the same and I like that. You never know what to expect. “
Officer Cramer said a job he held during his teenage years as a grocery bagger, in a now-defunct grocery store chain, taught him skills he still uses to this day including how to listen to others, and to be respectful of other’s opinions, even when they conflict with your own.
“I truly believe that every job I’ve ever had led me to being a police officer. When I look back at things I did, I think those jobs helped me to become a better person and showed me how to deal with people.”
He also credits his parents for instilling values and his work ethic. “My mom and dad taught me to be courteous, generous and the importance of doing a good job. I like to give 110 percent regardless of the job.”
Cramer, who resides in Punxsutawney, has approximately 19 years of experience in law enforcement. He has been a police officer with the Reynoldsville, Brockville and Sykesville police departments.
He said he submitted his resume for the job as Curwensville’s School Resource officer because, “I like kids. They’re great. “That was the main reason I applied for this job. I have been dealing with kids all my life. Many kids don’t have good role models and I want to help with that however I can.”
Since he has come on at Curwensville, Officer Cramer said he has been busy getting acquainted with the students and staff. “I’m still getting to know everyone but the students have started calling me by name.”
He said he likes that Curwensville schools, elementary and high school, are housed in one complex. “That allows me to be all over the place.”
Officer Cramer said he wants to reassure staff, students and parents they can depend on him to do his job to the best of his ability. “I want them to have trust in me. I take my job very seriously. I do the best I can. I need everyone’s support. If they have a problem they should come in and talk with me. My door is always open and I am fair, firm and consistent. With me, what you see is what you get.”
High school principal Bill Hayward said of Officer Cramer, “He has been a great addition to our administrative team here at Curwensville. I couldn’t ask for a better fit. He has been very proactive in getting to know our students and staff.”
Hayward said Officer Cramer has also been instrumental in solving and addressing the district’s issues with social media.
Elementary Principal Ken Veihdeffer said, “From the very first day of school our students, faculty, and staff have been extremely welcoming to Officer Cramer. He is definitely a solid fit for our district. Numerous students have already made me aware that they are going to become police officers when they grow up.”
He said he believes Officer Cramer’s demeanor has made a huge impression on the district’s students. “The overall impact Office Cramer is going to have on our students is going to last a lifetime, he is a solid role model for each and every student to emulate.”
Veihdeffer said the school district is still getting accustomed to having a school resource officer but said he believes the way has been smoothed by Officer Cramer. “In less than 20 days, Officer Cramer has gone far above and well beyond what I originally expected for a police officer working at the elementary school level. Our number one priority is to keep each and every one of our students safe both inside and outside of the school setting, Officer Cramer plays a vital role in making this happen. Overall, Officer Cramer is an all-around class act. We are extremely glad to have him on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.