BROOKVILLE — The Medical Office Building being constructed at Penn Highlands Brookville is on schedule, according Julie Peer, president of Penn Highlands Brookville.
The 15,000 square foot building is two stories with about 7,500 sqaure feet of space on each floor. It is an 11 month project that began in August and is expected to be finished by June 15. Things have been going well with the building, Peers said, and workers are about two weeks ahead of schedule.
Once completed, all of the Penn Highlands employed or affiliated physician offices currently housed in the Charles Medical Center, located off of Allegheny Boulevard, between Plyler's Restaurant & Family Buffet and Legacy Trucking's new facility, will move to the Medical Office Building. Peer said the Charles building won't be totally empty as Behavioral Health rents space there as does a hypnotherapy group. The building is owned by Penn Highlands Brookville and it would like to sell the building after the move is made. Peers noted that they do not want to have to maintain both the Charles building and the new facility.
The goal for the construction has been to bring everybody on campus, Peer says. "That way if patients are here to see their doctor and they need lab work or need Xrays or something like that, then they're right here on campus. They can come right up to the hospital and do that. Any follow up work can be done here and then they just follow up with their doctor.
"It makes it easier on the physicians, because the top half of the building will be what we consider a traveling physicians or kind of part-time. So they'll be physicians maybe from DuBois like Dr. Bansal is a great example. He's based out of DuBois, a pulmonologist, but he will have office hours here. If he's here and has office hours and you have an inpatient that needs seen he doesn't have to come the whole way out from the building on the boulevard. Here he can just see his patients maybe even just run up between appointments or run up at lunch. Maybe visit with an inpatient and do a console up here so those are the kind of things we think will be really nice about" the building on campus.
On the bottom floor, Peer said, will be offices for general surgeon Dr. Denny Tang and urologist Dr. Ganabathi. "If Dr. Tang has a consult, someone's in the ER, he's a little closer to that and he might be able to just kind of buzz up here at lunch. So yes it will be a lot of good things by having the building on campus for us. So we're excited. And of course, it'll be new space, whereas," she said, the Charles building is older and "would definitely need some work."
She said the question Penn Highlands Brookville had to ask was did it really make sense to renovate the Charles building out along the boulevard or to just go ahead and build a new building on campus. The decision, of course, was to build the Medical Office Building on campus.
Counstruction should be done by June and Peer says they are hoping to take occupancy on June 1, which means they could start to begin moving offices and get furniture in. It will likely be closer to July 1, she says, before a physician's office is set up and seeing patients.
One of the challenges, Peer says, will in fact be getting the offices moved from the Charles building to the new building. As the hospital just purchased new waiting room furniture at the Charles building, there is a hope that it won't need to be purchased again. The goal is to have one or two of the offices up and ready by the end of June so that physicians can begin seeting patients at the new location in July.
The plan for the building is to have one half of the bottom floor be for primary care family practice of Dr. Gurvinder Dhaliwal and his PA Thomas Sneeringer. Peers says, "There's actually room on that side we could add one more provider so we could have up to three family practice." So there is a little room for expansion.
"On the other side of that bottom floor, we'll have our two full-time surgeons – Dr. Tang, who's a general surgeon, and Dr. Ganabathi, who's urology – and that will pretty much fill all that space and Dr. Tang will have a PA in there as a plan," Peer said.
The top floor "is going to be a lot of people kind of floating in and out of there. We think the one side of that floor will mostly be the pulmonologist Dr. Bansal, his mid-level because he's hear about four days a week. The other side we will be sharing with many different specialists. One side we know we put in for oncology. We used to do chemo here up in the hospital and then there were issues with provider base roles and sharing space, so now we're going to be putting four chairs to do chemo. So we'll definitely have that on the second floor.
"We were hoping several other people to go through there," she said, listing several including ophthamology and OB/GYN, although nothing has been set for sure as of yet. The idea is to have a "traveling suite" so various specialists would be able to use the suite when they come to Penn Highlands Brookville. Peer noted a schedule would be "put out to the public" or a primary care physican could tell his patient he can set them up with an appointment on whatever day that specialist would be scheduled to be in Brookville.
She said having the ability to have various specialist come in will be good so that patients won't have to travel to DuBois or Pittsburgh.
"That's what we're hoping to do is offer as many services as we can here. We can't do everything at Brookville but we can do a lot of things that way they don't have to travel out of the area to have a lot of their primary work done," Peers said. "That's our goal."