DuBOIS — Traffic patterns in the parking lot at Penn Highlands DuBois West will change early Monday morning as the fenced in construction area will be expanded into the lot area.
The handicapped parking spots in the first lane will remain open, but a blockade will prevent traffic from traveling through the parking lot intersection.
The fence relocation will also cause the walking path and the smoke hut to move. Please follow the white walk path near the construction site for safety.
Construction at Penn Highlands DuBois West is the first project of eight to be done in the region by Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Crews are working on the creation of the West Wing Annex consisting of five stories and a basement. To date, more than 12,000 tons of earth has been removed. There have been 600 truckloads carrying 20 tons per truck since the project started in June.
For more information about the projects at Penn Highlands, go to www.phhealthcare.org.
