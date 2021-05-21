(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning to invest $10 million in state grant funds to improve 12 Pennsylvania airports.
The new investment will be funded through PennDOT’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program with the goal of expanding aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in announcing to spending plans. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”
Plans are already laid out for the improvement projects for each of the 12 airports.
Pittsburgh International Airport will receive $2.4 million in funding for the continued development of its commercial air cargo facilities.
South Middleton Township will receive $3 million to acquire the privately-owned Carlisle Airport.
The Lehigh Valley International Airport will receive $1.7 million for the expansion of security checkpoints and terminal commercial development connectivity.
Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and DuBois Regional Airport will both receive $450,000 for facility improvements.