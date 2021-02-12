(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania health officials said Friday vaccine providers must hit new administration benchmarks or risk a cut to their weekly supply.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam told reporters that providers must administer 80 percent of their supply as first doses to residents covered under vaccination Phase 1A within seven days.
The idea, Beam said, is to funnel doses to providers with the ability to immunize people faster. Allocations to primary care physicians and other small providers will shrink as the state’s vaccination plan turns from health care workers to other subtypes covered under Phase 1A – including residents 65 or older or those living with a chronic condition exacerbated by COVID-19.
“I understand how frustrating the current vaccine process can seem, and we have heard from many Pennsylvanians that are struggling to schedule an appointment,” she said. “As there is very limited COVID-19 vaccine supply compared to demand, every possible effort must be made so that the vaccine received in the commonwealth is effectively administered.”
The department’s order also mandates that providers schedule appointments both online and over the phone, instead of continually directing eligible residents to a website that many may find challenging to use.
Not included in the department’s order, however, is any centralized registration system – a tool many providers say would streamline the process. Beam said most providers she’s spoken with prefer to use their own scheduling systems.
“We should allow them to utilize that technology,” she said.
Pennsylvania received approximately 175,000 doses of both COVID-19 vaccines this week. Providers have administered 1.6 million of the 2.6 million doses its received since mid-December. Just over 3 percent of the state’s 12.7 million residents have been fully immunized, of which nearly 4 million fall into Phase 1A alone. The statistics rank Pennsylvania near the bottom of the pack in terms of vaccine administration across the country.
President Joe Biden’s administration has increased state allocations 20 percent since taking office last month in an effort to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days.
The promise, as well as ramped up manufacturing efforts and pending FDA approval for two more vaccines, means the state’s general public could see appointments open to them this summer, Beam said. Until then, supply will remain the state’s chief “limiting factor” that wouldn’t be eased by a waitlist or centralized registration system.
Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Moon Township, agreed that a waitlist seemed impractical given the constrained supply, but didn’t excuse the administration’s rollout, either.
“The lack of clarity and consistency regarding the implementation of this plan from the Wolf administration is inexcusable,” she said. “Instead of taking responsibility, Gov. Tom Wolf passes blame to the state Legislature and to the federal government, telling the public to look elsewhere for answers, instead of providing the real time data and facts.”
Order directivesThe updated requirements for vaccine providers include:
- At a minimum, vaccine providers must administer 80 percent of their first doses of vaccine received within seven days of receipt of those doses.
- Vaccine providers must follow all requirements and recommendations in the COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.
- Vaccine providers must adhere to the current phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, as defined by the department.
- Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine shall provide the COVID-19 vaccine reminder card with a date for a return appointment for the second dose of vaccine.
- Vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine must make every appropriate effort to ensure available appointments for second doses, including, but not limited to, designating appointment times for second doses or scheduling second doses at the time of first dose administration, or both.
- Vaccine providers must have both an online and a phone-based registration system for direct appointment scheduling. Information on these systems must be made available to the department so it can be posted online.
- Vaccine providers must report the following:
- Vaccinations and the information required by the Order Requiring Reporting of Data Related to Each Administration of an Immunization for COVID-19, dated December 15, 2020, on each vaccine administered, including race and ethnicity of the recipient, whether or not the recipient is connected to the vaccine provider.
- Within 24 hours of receipt of inventory or administration of a vaccine, vaccine providers shall report:
- Receipt of shipments of COVID-19 immunization inventory;
- Reduction in inventory levels as vaccines are administered; and
- Reconciliation of inventory levels.
Vaccine providers may have their allocation of first doses reduced, or temporarily suspended, for failure to comply with guidance from the federal government and state law, including failure to comply with the Order. Allocations of first doses reduced or temporarily suspended may be restored once a vaccine provider provides assurance of future compliance of the Order to the department.
If a vaccine provider doesn’t administer 80 percent of its first doses within seven days of receiving those doses, the provider will still be able to receive second doses, as second doses are secure. The department may grant a vaccine provider additional time to meet the 80 percent administration metric if the vaccine provider informs the department of inclement weather or infrastructure failures outside of the provider’s control, which impacted the vaccine administration.
This Order shall take effect as follows:
- The online and phone-based registration system requirements shall take effect 12:01 a.m. on February 19, 2021;
- The allocation enforcement shall take effect 12:01 a.m. on February 22, 2021; and
- The remainder of the Order shall take effect immediately.