Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Occasional rain. High 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.