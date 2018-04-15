BROCKWAY — State police have identified the Snyder Township couple found deceased in their home Thursday, and say the incident was a murder-suicide.
According to DuBois-based state police, James Wildnauer, 68, fatally shot his wife, Janice Wildnauer, 58, at their David Lane, Brockway residence and then shot himself.
Their bodies were discovered Thursday by a family member who was checking on Janice because she did not show up for work two days in a row.
Police are still investigating the motive for the shootings.
Their obituaries can be found on page A4.
