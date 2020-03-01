Sandy Township Police
On Monday, a 28-year-old Munson woman was pulled over in the area of Circle Road for a traffic violation, when officers learned she had an active warrant. It was also found the vehicle she was driving had a license plate from a different vehicle, the inspection was expired and it was not insured. The woman was taken into custody on the warrant. Charges pending for the vehicle violations.
———
On Sunday, a Blinker Parkway man reported that over night someone hit and damaged his mailbox.
———
On Sunday, several juveniles reported finding a cooler with rotting remains. Upon investigation officers determined it to be a bait pile and the remains were of an animal.
———
On Sunday, officers received a report of a man in the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, possibly intoxicated. While responding to the store, officers passed a vehicle with man driving. Upon pulling the man over, it was confirmed he appeared to be under the influence. The 53-year-old Circle Road man was able to have a family member pick him up. Charges pending.
On Saturday, officers received a report of a minor accident between two tractor trailers at the Falls Creek Sheetz. One driver reported the other truck left without giving any information.
———
On Saturday, officers responded to a medical alarm at a 12th Street residence. Upon arrival the resident reported it as a false alarm.
———
On Saturday, an 18-year-old Brookville man pulled from a stop sign on Midway Drive at Industrial Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a DuBois woman. Moderate to major damage and no injuries reported. The 18-year-old was cited for a stop sign violation.
———
On Friday, Snappy’s employees reported receiving another counterfeit $50 bill, possibly from the same person from the day before. Investigation continues.
———
On Friday, a 31-year-old South Brady Street woman reported someone took some tools and two bags of miscellaneous items from the garage behind the house.
——
On Friday, police responded to a false alarm at the Clyde Ferraro building
———
On Friday, officers received a report of woman acting strange in her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival officers found the 35-year-old Kersey woman jumping around inside her vehicle. Officers made contact with the woman who admitted to recently using drugs. She contacted a friend to come and pick her up. Charges pending.
———
On Friday, a 37-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported she heard someone knocking on her door, but when she went to check, no one was there. Officers checked but did not find anyone in the area.
———
On Friday, officers received a report of a man who seemed to be dozing off in the front seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officer found the man in the store and he was fine. He had been on the phone in his car and was on his way home from work.
———
On Friday, officers responded to a Hanes Drive residence three separate times for a domestic disturbance between a 35-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend. The two continually got into verbal arguments and requested the police to try to get the other one out of the apartment. The situation was handled without incident.
———
DuBois-based state police
DuBois-based state police said they stopped a 37-year old Leeper woman for equipment violations on her 2003 Ford Mustang at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday at Route 28/Weisner Drive in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Upon making contact with Conner, she reportedly displayed several signs of impairment. She was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
State police in DuBois were called to a domestic incident at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 3644 Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County. The police said Jacqueline Leonard, 36, and Derek Preston, 28, both of Falls Creek, were cited for harassment.
———
Punxsutawney-based state police
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on Route 236 (Cloe-Rossiter Road), Bell Township, Jefferson County. James L. Jordan, 48, Punxsutawney, was driving a 2011 Peterbilt and was on his phone. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and hit an embankment on the east side of the road. Jordan, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
———
State police in Punxsutawney reported Wednesday that they are investigating a Megan's Law violation in which an individual in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, is alleged to have failed to report a change of address within the time frame required by statute. The investigation continues.
State police in Ridgway
State police in Ridgway reported that during the school year of 2019, a 15-year-old female sent a nude photo of herself to a 19-year-old man via Snapchat. Since then, the same photo has been sent and received by other people. The incident occurred between July 1, 2019 and Feb. 11 in Jones Township, Elk County. The investigation continues.
———
State police in Ridgway reported investigating a shoplifting incident which occurred at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Walmart located at 1102 Million Dollar Highway, Fox Township, Elk County. The police said a 22-year-old Coudersport man and a woman stole 33 items from the store. The total of the items stolen is $182.41. Charges were filed.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police assisted a motorist with unlocking his vehicle on East Cherry Street.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on East Locust Street involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a physical dispute between a father and son on West Market Street. Police were able to deescalate the altercation. While police were inside the residence, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located.
———
Police received a report of a lost wallet.
———
Police responded to a mental health emergency in which an individual stated she was going to shoot herself. Police arrived on-scene and spoke with the female informed officers that the statement was not literal and was out of frustration.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving juveniles knocking on the door of a residence and then running away. Police search the area with negative findings.
———
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two men. Before police arrival, one of the men had left the area on foot. Police located the man and found him to be heavily intoxicated. The man subsequently also contained a warrant. The man was taken into custody.