CLEARFIELD — For more than 20 years the Presbyterian Church in Clearfield has been putting on a free dinner for the community on Christmas Day.
The church serves approximately 600 people turkey dinners with all the trimmings free of charge in Westminster Hall, 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.
People of all ages attend the dinner including entire families, organizer Pat Crago said. But they also get many people who are senior citizens, empty nesters, singles and groups of friends.
“We don’t want anyone to spend Christmas alone,”Crago said when asked why the church holds the dinner.
She said many people like to come for the fellowship with friends and family in a festive community setting.
“And the food is really good,” organizer Bill Mackereth said.
Everyone is welcome and reservations are not necessary except for deliveries to the home-bound. Organizers will deliver meals to home-bound residents in the immediate Clearfield area. To receive delivery call 765-3018 or 553-0881 by noon on Christmas Eve, (home-bound only.)
Pastor Jimmy Hopper said he has been a minister for 35 years, two at the Presbyterian Church in Clearfield.
“I’ve never been assigned to a church that does something like this as a part of its Christmas celebration on Christmas Day,” Hopper said.
Crago said the dinner wouldn’t be possible without the hours of work volunteers put into the dinner and the donations that pay for the food. She said they get volunteers from other churches, not just the Presbyterian Church.
She said volunteers start working on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and often they don’t get home until 7 p.m.
But despite the long hours she said the dinner is the only place she has volunteered at where the volunteers thank them after its over.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Crago said.
The dinner is completely free of charge but they do put out a donation basket to help pay for the food for next year’s dinner. For example, organizers cook more than 50 turkeys for the dinner. The Walmart Supercenter and the Walmart Distribution Center donates turkeys and money every year, which is a big help because it reduces the number of food items they have to purchase, Crago said.
Dinner at Westminster Hall is from 3-5 p.m. on Christmas Day, takeout meals are only available from 1-2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.