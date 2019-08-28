NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its first annual quilt show on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, at the New Bethlehem Town Center, known for more than a century as the Keck Building on Arch Street.
Cindy Morgan, president of the eight-year-old organization that focuses on history of the area that bears its name, said the quilt show is designed to feature an American craft dating back centuries and will be a combination of needlework, art and history.
The show will be held in the Gallery of the Town Center, a venue located on the second floor of the extensively renovated building that dates back to 1915 and has undergone major alterations for its multiple new uses. The Gallery is accessible by stairs or an elevator, Morgan noted.
The hours for the quilt show will be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.
The theme for the show is Voices in Fabric, which reflects the theme of the Historical Society’s published books, collectively named Voices from the Valley and covering topics ranging from the Civil War, the building of railroads in the Redbank Valley, and other subjects dealing with the community identified by the local school district, according to Morgan.
The referenced books of the society, as well as a series of more than 40 drawings of area historical sites or buildings, will be available for purchase during the quilt show, Morgan said, adding that Carol Kennemuth, an award-winning quilter from Shannondale is also the artist who drew the originals of the artwork that depict many scenes from the Redbank Valley area.
The sponsoring organization’s president said some quilts will be offered for sale at the show.
Society proceeds from sales of its items and a $5 suggested admission for show visitors will benefit the Historical Society’s hopes to establish and open a center for historical records and genealogy research.
“Donations are also welcomed for the society and are tax deductible to the full extent of the law” on charitable giving, Morgan said.
Regarding the quilt show, she said there will be signature, vintage and a variety of quilts from local guilds, including family quilts from Northwestern Pennsylvania.
“We hope to tell the story of quilting and American History through the quilts,” she said.
For the two-day show, convenient parking, vendors, lunch, beverages and snacks will be available. A highlight of the show will be a raffle for an appliques quilt made and donated by society member Kennemuth, whose drawings of area sites and scenes will also be on display. Tickets for the quilt raffle are $5 for one ticket or five for $20. Tickets may be obtained in advance from Morgan at (814) 221-6225, or from other members of the Historical Society. The winner of the quilt will be determined at a drawing on the afternoon of the closing day of the event.
The sponsors said that they are seeking to make the quilt show an event that will offer a wide variety of the skills and artistry of many area quilters over a long period of time. While the sponsors had set a tentative goal of up to 100 quilts to be on display at the show, persons who have not yet indicated their desire to have one or more quilts shown, they may contact Morgan about completing the necessary paperwork to have their needlework registered for the event.
An Example of History Captured in a Quilt
One quilt whose history and travel will be shown is one that dates back more than a century ago through a Porter Township connection. It is a Leatherwood area signature quilt of the William Wilson and Maggie Kirkpatrick family and recently donated to the Historical Society.
Maggie Naomi Ferringer was born in 1894 in Redbank Township. She married William Wilson Kirkpatrick. They became landowners and farmers there. Maggie and her sisters, Allice Barlett and Bertha Kirkpatrick, and Maggie’s neighbors from the Leatherwood community gathered in making many quilts. Maggie and Will are buried in the cemetery at Leatherwood Church. The family quilt has a documented history dating back to 1879. Maggie stitched elaborate embroidery on scraps of discarded fabric. Each piece is said to be “testimony of her love of family events and memories to be preserved.” Names and events are verified in old family documents.
The quilt was used by the family for many years and then stored away. Louise Kirkpatrick Shay inherited the quilt. It traveled with her family to many places around the world where they were stationed with the military. It was in Nuremberg, Germany, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and 13 different states. After all that traveling Louise felt that it should be honored and shared for generations to see back in the community to where her family was so dedicated. It was donated by her granddaughter, Louise Kirkpatrick Shay and family.
For more information on the local society, a visit may be made to to the Redbank Renaissance Facebook page and redbankren.org or call (814) 221-6225. The Historical Society is a committee of Redbank Renaissance.