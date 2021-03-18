NEW BETHLEHEM — Several months of research, community outreach and debate came to a head this past week as board members of the Redbank Valley Historical Society voted to pursue Northwest Bank’s offer to transfer ownership of their recently closed landmark New Bethlehem branch to the keepers of local history.
“We’re pretty excited,” historical society president Cindy Morgan said following the group’s vote on March 16 to accept the offer. “In the end, we thought it was the right thing to do for the community,”
Built in 1929, the building with the tall clock tower first housed New Bethlehem’s growing First National Bank, which relocated from the southwest corner of Broad and Lafayette streets to the larger, more impressive site on the northeast corner.
Northwest, which operated at the site for a number of years, closed the local branch in December and offered the historic structure to the historical society.
“It’s a building worth saving,” Morgan said, adding that it’s a very American looking building, with similarities to Independence Hall. “It’s so unique to the New Bethlehem area. It’s not a cookie cutter bank.”
Morgan said that member of the society had a number of productive discussions about whether the group should take on a project such as this, but decided the building presented many opportunities for both the society and the community as a whole.
“I want it to be a blessing for our community,” Morgan said. “I want it to be a place of enjoyment.”
While the group still needs to negotiate the property transfer with Northwest, Morgan said the bank had originally stated that it wanted to see the property deeded over around June.
Morgan said that gives the group time to continue making plans, and to start fundraising to make sure bills can be paid until events and other money-generating programs can be established.
“We have to let people know we have to start bringing in the money,” she said, explaining that a larger capital campaign will follow at some point to raise the money needed for repairs to the iconic clocktower. And, she said the group wants to pursue having the building designated as a historic landmark.
Morgan said that as historical society members continued to meet over the last several months regarding the building, more ideas kept coming up as doubt turned to excitement.
“We want to have events in that building,” she said. From concerts to quilt shows, historical programs to exhibits, Morgan said the large space can become a major attraction for the region.
The group is also already pursing grants for the site, and was scheduled to meet this past Friday with Delta Development regarding grant opportunities.
“That’s another piece we are exploring,” Morgan said. “And any other ways we can get money.”
She said that since news emerged that the historical society was considering taking ownership of the former bank, many people began coming forward to offer ideas, support and donations for the effort. She said that lifetime memberships in the society have become very popular at $100, which also include’s the new member’s choice of a local artist’s print of local historical sites.
“People are stepping up,” Morgan said, adding that the group will soon send out letters seeking donations, memberships and other support. “We’ve got to have the town behind it.”
Morgan also announced that the historical society will hold its annual membership meeting at the bank site on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. She said that board member Don Shilling will present a program on a New Bethlehem man’s involvement with the World War II-era LST (Landing Ship, Tank) efforts.
For more information about the Redbank Valley Historical Society, to make donations or to purchase the group’s local history books, contact Morgan at (814) 221-6225 or lucindamorgan49@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to her at 248 Walker Flat Road, Mayport, PA 16240. The group can also be found on Facebook, and at www.redbankvhs.org.