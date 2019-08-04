DuBOIS — Next at the Reitz Theater is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which tells the rags to riches story of Jacob’s son Joseph through music. Sold into slavery by his own brothers, Joseph rises to wealth and prominence in Egypt. The story is brought to life through the work of local actors and craftsmen, acting the part and building the impressive set on the dramatic, yet intimate, stage in DuBois.
“The music for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Weber, who is known for some of the most popular musicals of the last half-century, winning Tony awards for Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as numerous other nominations,” music director Joe Sensor says. “The music for Joseph is notable in that nearly every song is in a different style, from pop-rock, to reggae, to country and western. It contains some of the most memorable tunes and musical themes in all of musical theater.” With so much to offer, there is definitely something for everyone.
In addition to the Reitz Theater’s cast of vetted local actors, this production includes a children’s choir. The show’s director, Becky Sensor, says “It has been so much fun to work with such a talented and multi-aged cast. Our area has a lot of talent and being able to bring this group together on the stage has been a thrill. I know that this is a first show for so many of our youngest cast members and seeing them watch and learn from the young adults and the not-so young adults in the cast has been so rewarding.” This large dynamic cast stars Dominic Umbaugh as Joseph.
Show dates are: August 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and August 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Sign Language Interpretation will be provided on Friday, August 9, by Jenny Gordon.
The opening night gala, August 8, will feature samples from Presko in DuBois prior to the performance, and during the show’s intermission.
Tickets for this show cost $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ReitzTheater.com, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or by visiting the Reitz Theater Box Office, which opens one hour prior to each show, and is also open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Please call ahead (814-375-4274) to make special arrangements for handicapped seating, including ideal placement for viewing the sign language interpretation during the August 9th performance. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 East Scribner Ave. in DuBois.