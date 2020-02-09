DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater in DuBois will present Wait Until Dark. This play, written by Frederick Knott, involves a sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, who are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, in which they are much interested, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. The con men’s clever cat and mouse deception of Susy provides edge-of-your-seat suspense in this entertaining thriller.
Director Lisa Rutherford, whose directing credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Wizard of Oz, and The Producers, is thrilled to have a remarkable cast for Wait Until Dark. Leading the cast is Kris Haenes, whose 25-year history at the Reitz includes acting, directing, stage managing, teaching children’s theater and all aspects of technical theatre. Haenes has tackled many acting roles over the years, including her favorite, Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Chuck Lukens, returned to DuBois after 20 years living in Dallas, is reprising the role of Roat, which he first created in our previous production of Wait Until Dark. David Martin, a long-time veteran of the Reitz Stage, is Mike, who pretends to befriend Susy. Martin’s most recent work was director of 2019’s Harvey. The trio of con men is completed by Steven Walsh, a relative newcomer who first appeared in October’s James and the Giant Peach. Abby Trudell, a student at DuBois Area Middle School, takes on her first large Reitz Theater speaking role as the upstairs neighbor girl, Gloria. Andy Benson as Sam first appeared in The Producers and has played numerous roles in recent years. Rounding out the cast are Tim Weidow and Darius Clement as the police officers.
Performances of Wait Until Dark will be held February 14th, 15th and 20th-22nd at 7:30 p.m. and February 16 at 2 p.m. The opening night gala, on Feb. 14th will feature Valentine treats courtesy of North Crate & Co.
The Reitz Theater has removed all online fees, so patrons may now choose their seats online at ReitzTheater.com, and only pay the advertised ticket price of $13 for adults and $11 for students and senior citizens. ACE Fix-It Hardware in DuBois also has tickets for this show available. This show is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.