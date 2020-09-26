PHILIPSBURG — The Relay For Life of the Moshannon Valley had to cancel its annual event, originally scheduled for June 13, as a result of COVID-19. However, the team has decided to do a Luminaria Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Geisinger Philipsburg.
Event Leadership Team Chairperson Tim Nebgen said the service will be a drive-thru event only — as those wishing to view the luminaria bags made in honor or in memory of someone who battled the disease will be directed around the track but will not be permitted to exit their vehicle.
“We knew we wanted to move forward with some sort of scaled down event as soon as it became apparent our annual event, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, would have to be canceled,” Nebgen said. “We opted to go this route at our June meeting.”
Nebgen said they decided to hold it at Geisinger Philipsburg as they have been a “great partner to Relay in the past and continued to be through this process.”
“As they are a health care facility and need to be hyper vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19, there was a stipulation that this be a drive-thru event only and that no one would exit their vehicle,” Nebgen said. “As such, a lot of our usual fare like concessions, raffle tickets and entertainment will not be taking place.”
The Relay decided on this plan in June and coordinated with Geisinger in July and August to make it happen.
Those that would like a bag to be lit in honor or in memory of a loved one who battled cancer at the ceremony, the order form is available on the Relay For Life of the Moshannon Valley website and on the Relay For Life of the Moshannon Valley Facebook page. You may then mail the completed form to the American Cancer Society office at 108R N. Second St., Clearfield, 16830. Mailed forms will be accepted until Oct. 5.
Nebgen said you can also contact him at tmnebgen@verizon.net or leave a message at (814) 592-8823 to purchase a bag — as the suggested donation to purchase a bag is $5.
“We accept Luminaria orders pretty much year round, but the order form went up on our Facebook page on Sept. 13 and a mass mailing to past participants went out the same week,” he said.
Should there be inclement weather, the ceremony will be canceled and a virtual event will be scheduled for a later date. Nebgen said regardless of in-person or virtual, a video of the lighted luminaria bags will be filmed and posted to the Relay For Life of the Moshannon Valley Facebook page for those unable to attend the ceremony.
To date, Nebgen said there are 12 teams that are registered for 2020 Relay and they’ve raised approximately $16,500, with the latest fundraiser being a spaghetti dinner held Sept. 19.
Nebgen also said their Relay wide raffle tickets are still available for sale.
“The drawing is to be held the same night as the Luminiaria service,” Nebgen said. “You can contact any member of the Event Leadership Team if interested.”