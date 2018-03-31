RIDGWAY — Just in time for Easter, the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce will host its first egg hunt on Main Street, today. More than 100 eggs are up for grabs, each stuffed with a piece of candy or another prize.
The eggs themselves will be hidden throughout shops on Main Street, 13 of which are participating in the event. This is the first hunt that the Chamber has organized.
Tina Clancy, who works for the Chamber, said the event was organized to provide children something to do in the spring, as many Chamber events are held in the summer and fall.
“We just wanted to do something nice for the kids in the springtime,” Clancy said.
The hunt will last from 1-3 p.m. and is open to children as old as 12. Baskets will be given out at the Chamber office at 300 Main St.
Hidden in two eggs are vouchers that can be redeemed at the Chamber office for bigger prizes that are being kept secret. Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth added that the Easter Bunny will also be in attendance, and can be visited at Elk County Foods at 1 Baker Alley and at Dan Smith’s Candy at 219 Main St.
“It’s supposed to be a beautiful day,” Shuttleworth said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout.
