RIDGWAY — With winter in the rearview mirror, efforts are being made to tidy up Ridgway inside and out. Residents hoping to get some spring cleaning in will soon have plenty of opportunities to get their hands dirty.
As in years previous, the Ridgway Heritage Council is seeking volunteers to assist with its downtown spring clean-up. Members of the public are encouraged to pitch in and bring their lawn care tools.
Starting at 9 a.m. on both days, according to a Heritage Facebook post, volunteers will move through downtown to remove gravel from curbsides, pick up litter, and remove detritus from flower boxes.
In May, dumpsters will be placed in the annex behind the Elk County Courthouse in downtown Ridgway for the borough’s annual spring clean-up
“It gives you a chance to get rid of your stuff,” Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said, adding that the receptacles can be used free of charge.
The borough clean-up will run from May 7-11, and the trash receptacles will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. McCurdy made clear that tires, televisions, contract construction debris, paint and other household hazardous wastes cannot be disposed of in the dumpsters.
Metal scrap, however, can be recycled.
