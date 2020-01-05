RIDGWAY — A Ridgway event is gearing up to cure the winter blues while displaying local and state-wide vendors, crafters, artisans and more.
The second annual Mountainfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the Motion Control Building on Gillis Avenue. The event offers more than 70 indoor and outdoor vendors, such as blacksmiths, archery shooting, ax-throwing, glass-blowing and leather-crafting.
Tom Fitch, of the Elk County Wild Tourism Association, said it’s one of the association’s goals to offer activities in the winter, giving people in the area things to look forward to.
“It brings people into the mountains and the rural area in the winter time, and lets them see how we live and how we do activities this time of year,” he said.
Mountainfest will also exhibit 13 local musical acts, such as Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19, the Co. Townes band and others.
The event will also offer wineries, breweries and distilleries from all over the state, including areas like State College, Erie and Bellefonte, Fitch said, and at least five different restaurants will offer food.
Part of Mountainfest’s goal is also to take people back in time, Fitch said, and offer an educational event that not just sells products, but demonstrates how they were made. Some will include corn being made into flour using a grist mill, a sawmill cutting lumber, glass blowing and blacksmithing.
“It showcases the history of the area,” Fitch said.
Mountainfest will also be welcoming talented teenagers, including 17-year-old blacksmith William Barnhart, of Weedville, and 16-year-old trapper Chloe Trumbull, of Ridgway, who will be selling her furs.
“These young people in the area will be showing the ways of old,” Fitch said.
He rattled off the names of a few other artisans who will be in attendance, like a potter, candlemaker and rope maker from RJ’s Custom Rope, of Weedville.
So far, Mountainfest is welcoming twice as many vendors as last year, Fitch said, and it has room for 200. Vendors, crafters and artisans are still welcome and encouraged to participate in the festivities.
Event organizers are also still looking for volunteers to help at the door and other areas. Those interested can sign up at the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce at 300 Main St. or contact the Mountainfest 2020 Facebook page. Call (814) 776-1424 for more information.