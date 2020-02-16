RIMERSBURG — When their government called, Rimersburg area men and women stepped up to serve. Now, local veterans in the small Clarion County community are hoping the area will come through to return the favor.
The Donald R. Lobaugh Military Museum along Main Street in Rimersburg has been closed since late last summer when sewer problems created a mess in the museum area. Although none of the museum’s military artifacts were damaged, the carpeting, floor, portions of walls and more need to be replaced before the museum can once again open its doors to the public.
Terry George, president of the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, said this week that the group is still awaiting word on whether or not insurance will pay for some or all of the needed repairs. Damages are estimated at around $13,000, he said, noting that the carpet needs replaced and decontamination work must be performed.
The culprit appears to have been old, deteriorated drains running under the floor of the main museum area.
“Some of the old drains were crushed,” he said.
When the pipes spilled out, George said all the exhibits were moved to one side of the building away from the mess. The floor on the opposite side was cut open, the lines repaired, and the floor replaced. All throughout, George said, the artifacts were covered with plastic to protect them from dust and debris.
But months later, everything remains grouped on one side of the museum, as the group awaits word on insurance or additional funding.
“We want to get it back open,” George said, noting that he has plans to reposition a number of the displays to remake the look of the museum. “We hope to have it back open by April.”
In the meantime, the group is looking into possible fundraisers, and is open to donations from local individuals who would like to see the museum reopened.
“We could always use the money,” he said.
And not only for the museum, George said that a number of the monuments in the adjacent Veterans Memorial Park are also showing signs of deterioration and need work. He said plastic tarps were placed atop some of the monuments this winter to help protect them from water getting down inside and freezing.
“We’re going to have to fix those eventually too,” he said.
The park and museum group operates with 11 volunteer board members, each tasked with different duties, George said.
“Things work well and everyone is dedicated to keeping the history of the veterans alive and we try hard to present the history of the wars that have been fought for our freedom,” he said. “As soon as the problems that we have encountered with our drainage system are fixed, we will again be offering tours of the museum.”
Anyone wishing to contribute to the cause can make donations to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.