WEEDVILLE — Last week, a group of fifth grade girls gathered at Bennetts Valley Elementary School with an adult role model to learn self-defense.
But among the flying elbows, kicks and jabs was a deeper message, one of safety and empowerment.
ROX is an evidence-based program designed for 5th-12th grade girls. It began as a research study in 2006 at the Ohio State University. In 2011, ROX was established as a nonprofit organization and currently operates programs in nearly 150 schools and community organizations throughout the United States.
Ashley Kline, school counselor, spearheads the program.
“The world is complicated for girls. Fitting in, body image, pressure, academics, friendships and relationships are all challenging to navigate. Add to this, the nuances of technology and social media, and girls are reporting high levels of pressure alongside declining levels of self-confidence,” Kline said. “ROX is committed to equipping all girls with the skills they need to navigate these challenges.”
This will be the third year the program has been in place in the St. Marys Area School District and it continues to expand.
“The self defense portion of the program is important because it helps to break the cycle of abuse. Out of 20 lessons, it is only one lesson, and it is taught as a life-saving technique to be used in rare circumstances. The girls get to bring role models, and the workshop creates a line of communication between adults and children,” Kline said. “By the end of the night you see this beautiful confidence blossom, and it’s just as meaningful for the adults as it is for the girls.”
As for the future of ROX, Kline said the program has seen support from the school district and the community. This year, it received funding from Women Who Care, as well as the St. Marys Rotary, in addition to the school district.
“Being a ROX facilitator has opened my eyes to the struggles girls face at an alarmingly young age. I see beautiful young girls who are worried about body image, and it breaks my heart. But I’ve also learned that kids are resilient. These girls want to be heard. They are fierce leaders who are driven to make a change,” Kline said. “If you empower positive leadership, they will embrace the challenge and start making changes, beginning with themselves.”
