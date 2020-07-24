ST. MARYS — A ruptured oil machine inside of Elk County Heat Treaters was the cause of a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon, according to Crystal Fire Department spokesperson Tom Bauer.
The blaze caused a massive amount of smoke and flames, with the call coming in at 1:16 p.m., Bauer said.
The ruptured oil machine was “spraying oil everywhere” Bauer said, which caused the fire to ignite and spread to the roof.
“There was a lot of oil in the building to begin with,” he said. “That’s what made the smoke so black.”
Bauer said there is severe damage to the building’s roof, and smoke and water damage inside of the building. A lot of the products inside, though, were saved from the fire.
There were no injuries, according to Bauer.
ECHT employees were good about shutting the machinery in the building down, Bauer noted, which helped immensely.
Fire departments from St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Fox Township and Elkland Search and Rescue all responded to the scene, Bauer said.
Elkland Search and Rescue also provided a rehabilitation unit for the responders, offering refreshments and a cooling station at the scene, according to the organization’s Facebook post Thursday night.
“It really is an awesome sight to witness this great business community come together within minutes to support emergency services when there is a time of need, to help the volunteers,” the post says.