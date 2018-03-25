REYNOLDSVILLE —Dan “Killer” Kennedy may not have been able to finish a 48-inch long submarine sandwich in as many minutes, but he raised nearly $300 for multiple sclerosis research Saturday by trying.
The sub in question, the competitive eater said, may have came in over the nine pounds he was anticipating.
Kennedy was just a few bites shy of finishing the behemoth sub, which he said he will be back to best someday.
“I’ll definitely come back, but it will be a while,” Kennedy said. “I give myself time to think about different processes, to think about a different way of attacking it.”
For $10, spectators could bid on how long they thought Kennedy would take to finish the sandwich. The closest estimate of time would win half the pot, with the other half going toward a team entering the Walk for MS in DuBois this spring.
The winning spectator, however, opted to donate his winnings back to the Walk for MS team. Sub Hub Owner Dave Wrubel said nearly $300 will now go to the team.
Kennedy, of West Decatur, returned to Reynoldsville over the weekend having previously beaten the Sub Hub’s first food challenge. He finished a 24-inch sandwich in just over six minutes, well under the 24 minute threshold.
No one has bested the challenge before or since. Kennedy’s strategy for both sandwiches was to save the bread for last, and eat handfuls of deli meat and toppings first.
The amount of meat on the sandwich he ate Saturday, he said, made the challenge one of the more difficult he has undertaken.
“It was a tough one,” he said.
Kennedy returns this week to a lighter diet, but already has his sights set on his next challenge. He said that he will attempt to eat a 12-pound hamburger at Denny’s Beer Barrel in Clearfield this Saturday.
