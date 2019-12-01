DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group will host a Dedication Ceremony for its second round of Hometown Heroes fundraiser project on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 located at 114 Fuller St., DuBois, according to Lisa M. Gabler, DDRG board and fundraising chairperson.
Gabler said the event will begin at 2 p.m.
The event will give those attending an opportunity to see the large banners that will be hung in the downtown area. Those who also ordered individual banners will have a chance to pick them up as well, she said.
“We are going to have some short speakers, music and light refreshments,” Gabler said. “The ceremony should only be about an hour and then time for mingling and photographs. You are welcome to bring other family members with you as well.”
Each individual banner is unique and includes the person’s picture, name, branch of service, medallion logo with branch or service, and sponsor’s name. The program is non-political and non-partisan.
The banners are 18 inches wide and 36 inches high and will be located on street lights throughout the city.
Family members and loved ones were able to purchase a banner themselves or obtain a sponsorship by a local business.
The cost of one banner is $200. And then individuals had the opportunity to purchase smaller, keepsake banners for $14 apiece.
Gabler said those interested may look up the DuBois Hometown Heroes Facebook page to respond to the event with additional questions, as well as view the online album of all the hometown heroes located there.
Those who ordered individual flags and are unable to attend may still pick up their personal flags at the Farmers Insurance Office at 21 W. Long Ave. in DuBois.
“It is an honor to recognize our DuBois Hometown Heroes,” said Gabler previously. “Our military, firefighters, EMTs, police and all who serve this community, past and present, are greatly appreciated. Now we can show them.”