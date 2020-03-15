BROOKVILLE — Whether you are a runner, a walker or just enjoy going to the Brookville YMCA, you won’t want to miss this year’s Share the Love fundraiser.
Scheduled for Saturday, March 28, the annual event includes a 1 mile, 5K or 10K run/walk. The race is held in memory of the late Connor J. Gerg. He spent many hours at the YMCA throughout his life from nursery school to basketball and other programs, including working there as a lifeguard.
His mother, Beth Gerg, said her son always saw the good in everyone and that was part of the “inspiration” for choosing “Share the Love” as the theme for the annual fundraiser. A goal of the event is to bring the community together through friendship and love to support a worthy cause – the YMCA in the aftermath of Connor’s untimely death by suicide in August of 2011.
The suicide prevention team will take part in the event again this year as it has since the beginning of the event.
More than $10,000 was raised from last year’s event, which drew 150 participants. That money has been used to both enhance the cardio room, located just off the indoor track above the gymnasium, and to add safety.
Portions of the walls between the cardio room and the track have been removed by Cal Gray and glass windows and a door will be installed by Burke & Sons Inc. This will allow added light to the area and will connect those using the track with those using the cardio room. The door will keep any little ones who are using the track from wondering into the cardio room.
This is not the first Share the Love project for Gray. “It was nice to see him there and, to me, it was very gratifying,” Gerg said, “because he and his son, Randy, were involved in the very first Share the Love project – the Share the Love room,” which is located at the front of the YMCA near the lobby.
The Memory Wall, which was new last year, will be back on the Share the Love Tree wall. Bill Stein at Create will once again design a header for the wall and people will be able to bring a picture of their loved one and post it on the Memory Wall. The wall has two primary functions – one is remembrance and the second one is suicide awareness. This wall puts faces to the statistics about suicide so that people realize suicide isn’t just statistics, it’s about people. The Share the Love event has been a way for Gerg’s family to remember Connor but they and the YMCA want so many others to be remembered as well.
People do not have to come the day of the event to post a photo, Gerg said. They can post a photo the week before, during or after the “Share the Love” event.
While the event is a fundraiser for the YMCA, it is also an event to draw attention and awareness to suicide prevention as well. Every year, someone from the suicide prevention team has attended this annual event and this year is no different. Mary and John Brown will be there this year to provide information on suicide prevention.
This event is more than just a walk or run on a nice day. There will also be a large variety of homemade soups for sale as well as a bake sale going on in the gymnasium and Share the Love merchandise will also be available. There’s a new color this year – Carolina Blue – perfect for anyone who may not be into the neon colors of past years. There are also new clothing items – a raglan 3/4 sleeve baseball tee, a men’s or ladies’ full zip fleece vest, and fleeze jogger pants with pockets. All pre-registered racers will receive a race T-shirt and anyone can pick-up pre-order forms for “Share the Love” merchandise at the YMCA. Pre-registration ends on Thursday, March 19. The pre-registration fee is $20 for a short sleeve T-shirt and $23 for a long-sleeved or v-neck T-shirt. Race-day fee is $25. Checks should be made payable to the Brookville YMCA.
There are many more “Share the Love” clothing items that can be ordered, including T-shirts, sweatpants, capris, fleece zip shirts and, the women’s tank top, which was new last year.
Race Day registration is from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. The race begins at 11 a.m. and the rest of the festivities get underway at 9 a.m. All the proceeds from this annual fundraiser will benefit the YMCA.
There is no specific project this year so far, according to Greg and YMCA Executive Director Tina Householder.
While some years they might not have a specific project in mind, they know there are lots of possibilities. Sometimes they see what funding is raised and as Gerg noted last year, “It’s inevitable that at some point a project becomes needed or starts to form that we have an “aha” moment and say ‘We could use Share the Love money for that.’”
The goal each year is to raise $10,000 through this fundraiser and they are typically there or close to that goal. Anyone not able to attend the event but wishing to contribute to Share the Love can do so by sending a contribution to the YMCA, at 125 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Checks should be marked “for Share the Love.”
A basket fundraiser is also planned to take place during the Share the Love. Those who would like to contribute a basket should get in touch with Householder for details.
Trophies will be given to first place overall male and female in each race and first place male and female in each age group unduplicated. The awards will be presented around 12:30 p.m. A professional timing system by Smiles by the Miles is being used to mark times of those individuals running in the races and times will be posted. Those walking will not be timed.
Those wishing to run or walk in one of the races can register online at www.brookvilleymca.com or at the YMCA, or can call 849-7355 for more information about the event.