DuBOIS — Former City of DuBois Mayor Randy Schmidt is accused of shoplifting from Sheetz in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
State police in DuBois have charged Schmidt, 64, DuBois, with a second-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and a summary count of retail theft, the complaint stated.
At the Aug. 20 work session, the DuBois City Council accepted Schmidt’s resignation. Schmidt, who was not at the meeting, told his colleagues in a letter that he was retiring from the DuBois Area School District at the end of this year and felt that “it is time to slow my life down and enjoy time with my wife and family at our camp in Pennsylvania’s Elk Country.”
According to an affidavit of probable cause, charges against Schmidt are being filed on information received from Sheetz and observations of video evidence from the store located at 124 N. Brady St.
The affidavit stated that Schmidt was reportedly in the convenience store purchasing food on 17 different dates between March 2 and Aug. 10. During this continuing course of conduct, Schmidt was allegedly found on these dates to order food at Sheetz Made-to-Order kiosk, go in line and pay for the food he had just ordered, and after paying for the food he would walk around the store and pick up various food and drink items. Schmidt would allegedly retain these items with no intent to put them back or pay for them and then wait for his food at the pick-up counter.
The affidavit stated that Schmidt would allegedly then pick up his food and exit the store with the various food and drink items he had picked up without paying for them depriving Sheetz of payment for the items to the total of $80.75.
Specifically, Schmidt is accused of taking a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate M¡lk ($1,89) on March 2, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89) on March 4, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea ($1.79) on March 5, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89) on March 9, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea ($1.79) on March 11, a 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew ($2.21) on March 13, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89) and a 28 ounce bag of Welch’s Míxed Fruit Snacks ($6.99) on March 16, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate M¡lk ($1.89) on March 19, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89) on May 7, a 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew ($2.21) on May 12, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89) and a 6.3 ounce þag of Combos ($2.69), Beer Nuts ($3.19), Sweet Ropes ($3.59) on July 9, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea ($1.79) and a 28 ounce bag of Welch’s Mixed Fruit Snacks ($6.99) on July 14, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea, a 6.3 ounce bag of Combos, a bag of pretzels ($2.69) on July 20, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea on July 21, a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89), a 28 ounce bag of Welch’s Fruit Snacks ($6.99), Beer Nuts ($3.19), Twizzlers ($3.69) on July 29, a quart of Galliker’s 50/50 Tea ($1,79) on Aug. 5 and a quart of Galliker’s Chocolate Milk ($1.89), a bag of Buffalo Combos ($2.69), Beer Nuts ($3.19) on Aug. 10.
All of these items were allegedly retained by Schmidt with no intent to pay Sheetz, the affidavit said.
Schmidt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at Ford’s office.
After Schmidt resigned, the council appointed Councilman Ed Walsh as mayor. The mayor is a voting member and serves as council president, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
Controller Shannon Gabriel was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council.
That means four of the five council seats will be on the municipal election ballot in 2021, namely:
- The remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
- The remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
- The remaining two years of the council seat held by Shane Dietz, which was held by Randy Schmidt until he was sworn in as mayor in January.
- A full four-year term for the seat now held by Jim Aughenbaugh.
- The remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. The council plans to name her successor at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The Tri-County Weekend reached out to Schmidt but calls were not returned by press time.