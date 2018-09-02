DuBOIS — Patients and visitors to Penn Highlands DuBois West can get a ride from the main hospital parking lot to the front door starting Tuesday morning. Penn Highlands staff will operate a van and pick up those who would like a ride. It will also transport those who are leaving the hospital to their vehicles in the lot.
The transport van – a part of the Hahne Regional Cancer Center fleet – will be marked with a sign that notes it is a Penn Highlands DuBois shuttle. It will operate during daytime hours when the hospital is busiest and parking is more limited.
The parking lot at PH DuBois West has changed lately with the construction of the West Wing Annex. Started on June 4, the hospital is adding another 50,000 square feet to the hospital with five floors and a basement. The first concrete footer was poured this past week for the elevator shaft with more footers being poured soon.
This project is one of eight from now until 2021 to improve and expand upon the services offered in the region. Called the Master Facilities Plan, it represents a $111 million investment in the communities Penn Highlands Healthcare serves.
