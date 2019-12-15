SLIGO — Sligo Borough officially passed it’s 2020 budget last week, with an increase to the fire tax rate as well as sewage fees.
Sligo’s tax rate of 13.7 mills for general purposes will remain the same, but millage for fire purposes will rise from 1 mill to 1.25 mills. The 2020 general fund budget is projected at $126,525.
Sligo residents will also face a $2 per month increase in their 2020 sewage fees. The 2020 Sewer Fund is projected at $186,717. The Sligo Authority has 302 residential customers and 25 commercial customers.
The sewerage increase will generate an additional $7,248 per year from residential customers and $600 from commercial rates.
The rates were increased to partially fund the conversion of the Sligo Authority’s diesel generator to natural gas. While $5,000 was budgeted for the conversion, borough maintenance supervisor Ed Myers estimated the total conversion could cost $35,000. The conversion would provide cheaper utility rates and be more reliable.
The budget also included 25-cent per hour wage increases for the borough’s three full-time employees.
COG Membership Recruiting
Letters to encourage townships to rejoin the Union Council of Governments (COG) were sent out during the last two years. Only Sligo Borough and Monroe Township remain as official members of the group, which oversees the pool park in Sligo.
Rimersburg Borough is the last former member which makes a substantial contribution, giving $3,500 this year. A few townships do make smaller contributions.
Wayne Meier returned to his position on council and suggested COG membership standards need to be reviewed.
“A Rimersburg Borough council member and a Piney Township resident said to me that if you are a member of the COG, you have to pay the debt at the end of the year; but Rimersburg and the township both felt that they didn’t want to be under an obligation to pay off the debt,” said Meier. “Maybe the COG needs to reevaluate how it is treating the members and maybe change the wording where the municipalities don’t feel like they’re obligated to pay that debt.”
Councilman Kerry Graham agreed.
“They just want to be asked,” said Graham.
Council president Sherry Laughlin suggested it is time to review the COG bylaws.
“I don’t think they want it to incur the debt,” said Graham. “I’ve never seen a written contract since I’ve been on this council.”
“The bylaws say you have to to help pay for the debt, but maybe they should say a member is responsible for a percentage of the debt,” said Meier. “They might not want to feel obligated, but they want to do the right thing. Going forward is scary but we need to get the municipalities back on board.”
The 2019 COG pool season ended with a debt of $8,200, with Monroe Township and Sligo Borough each paying $4,100.
A meeting will likely be arranged, inviting all of the former COG members to determine what it would take to get them back as full members.
According to a history of the COG, in 1976, the Clarion County boroughs of Sligo, Rimersburg and East Brady, along with the townships of Madison, Toby and Piney, joined together to form the Union Council of Governments. The group’s goal was to “retain and strengthen our local governments while combining our local resources for regional challenges.”
The greatest effort of the COG began in 1977, when it acquired nearly seven acres of land in Sligo for the construction of a 4,625-square-foot swimming pool and large recreational park. The Union Pool Park opened in the summer of 1979.
The next meeting of the Sligo Authority was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m.
Sligo Borough’s next regular/reorganizational meeting was also scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6. Regular meetings will continue to be held the first Tuesday of each month immediately following the 6 p.m. authority meetings.