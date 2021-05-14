DuBOIS — The 2021 “City of DuBois USCAA Small College World Series” baseball and softball championships will begin Monday and play through Thursday at Showers Field and Heindl Field. Fans will also be able to come out Sunday night for a Home Run Derby and fireworks show at Showers Field to kick off the championships.
“There is a lot of excitement for the championships this year after last year’s were canceled,” city Manager Herm Suplizio said. “Already 600 all-tournament passes were sold online for the games, which shows just how many fans are expected to be here in the area this coming week.”
According to the news release, hosting the championships in 2018 and 2019 generated more than $900,000 in economic impact not only in DuBois, but to the entire Clearfield County area through lodging, eating and ancillary spending at local businesses.
“It’s great to have baseball and softball again,” he said. “We’ll have the concessions stands open at both fields, restaurants and stores will be packed with visitors this week, and the area will be filled with fans from all over the eastern side of the United States and as far away as from Florida.”
The event requires all fans, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks attending the games, even with the CDC guidelines changing this past week, the news release notes.
Both Penn State DuBois teams are competing in their respective sport championships. The baseball program earned the #2 seed in the World Series after completing a 3-peat winning the PSUAC conference tournament championship. They will be going for their third straight national championship when they begin play on Monday night against the #7 seed Mid Atlantic Christian University with an approximate game time of 5:45 p.m. at Showers Field.
The softball program is making its second straight appearance in its three-year existence. DuBois made deep runs in its PSUAC conference tournament appearances both seasons leading to earning bids in the World Series. Softball with the #7 seed will open its bracket play on Monday night at 5:15 p.m. at Heindl Field against the #2 seed Mississippi University for Women.
All game times, team matchups and tournament information can be found at www.smallcollegeworldseries.com.
Home Run Derby and Fireworks on Sunday Night
The kickoff event on Sunday night at Showers Field will include a Home Run Derby for both softball and baseball players, and a fireworks show capping off the night. The Home Run Derby will start at 5 p.m. with the fireworks show after. The concessions stand will be open serving its full menu that night and during the week at all games. The Sunday Night kickoff event is free admission to all attendees.
About USCAA and the Small College World Series
The tournaments will bring an estimated 500 student-athletes to DuBois and Clearfield County. The USCAA will be utilizing multiple hotels, restaurants, and shops throughout the nearly weeklong duration of the championships. The United States Collegiate Athletic Association is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for small colleges to compete against like institutions for national-championships and student athlete recognition. The 77-member organization is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and has been in existence since 2001.
Tickets
Day passes for the games will still be available for purchase at either field even though all-tournament passes are sold-out. Local patrons with valid ID will receive a complimentary $5 coupon to use for tournament merchandise.
“So if a day pass ticket is $10 and then you factor in the comp $5 towards merchandise, tickets for locals become half off,” Suplizio said.