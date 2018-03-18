CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry held its annual awards banquet Saturday night in which it honored three individuals, a business and a service organization.
Held in Gemmell Student Complex Multi-Purpose Roon on the Clarion University Campus, the Chamber presented Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year – Economic Development and Business of the Year – Community Service awards.
The Chamber named Jean Smith as its 2017 Citizen of the Year.
Smith, who holds a degree in elementary education, was selected because of her unwavering dedication to the youth of Clarion County.
“For the last 23 years she has been a positive role model in the Children’s Library. Welcoming generations of children and introducing them to books and learning, she has been recognized for her work with children by the RiverView Intermediate Unit, Clarion County’s Promise, and Jefferson-Clarion Headstart. Additionally, she has partnered with numerous university groups to do special programs and events for children,” according to a Chamber news release.
Smith’s “commitment to the children of the county doesn’t end at the library,” according to the Chamber announcement. Smith also arranges field trips for children, visits and reads to children at local daycares, Head Start, the Clarion Hospital and the preschool at the First Presbyterian Church.”
She is the volunteer librarian at the Immaculate Conception School, has mentored library science interns and has given guest lectures on children’s librarianship at Clarion University.
Lifetime Achievement
A lifetime achievement award is given to a recipient or recipients who have dedicated their lives to a worthy cause or somehow made an impact in society or in the lives of others. The person who met that criteria and was received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award is Elaine Moore.
She received her Library Science and English dual undergraduate degree from Clarion State College in 1964 where she was a member of Sigma, Sigma, Sigma Sorority and the Outdoor Club. Then received her M.S. Library Science Certificate in Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh. All of this she accomplished while she and her husband raised their two children. She was employed at Clarion University as an Academic Librarian and gave back to her sorority by serving as advisor and helping with floats for homecoming. She worked part-time at the Wellness Health Center and retired in 1998.
This mother of two and grandmother of three has been a very visible and active supporter of the community all of her life. She served on the Clarion Borough Council and as a past mayor of Clarion. She is EMT certified, has served as treasurer for Clarion County Special Olympics for three years, and has served as treasurer for the Women of the Moose for three years where she suggested and helped build a float for the ALF parade. She served as representative for the borough’s second voting precinct for the Clarion County Republican Committee. She has also served as a Thursday night usher at the Sawmill Theatre in Cook Forest for 11 years and as a lector at the Immaculate Conception Church where she also participated on the church’s funeral team. She is a Charter Member of the Catholic Daughters Organization.
In her spare time, Moore has taken classes in genealogy, historical writing, ceramics, sweatshirt painting and knitting as well as basket weaving and astrology. She has tirelessly given her time and talents to the community and to her family for her entire life.
Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year Award
Each year, the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry awards a token of appreciation to a special person in the community. This award is intended to recognize the long-term, intensive, extraordinary work of a volunteer at the Chamber. The recipient of this award contributes significant time and talents to the Chamber, and almost without exception, to other organizations in the community. It is the tireless efforts at the Chamber, however, that earn the honor of the Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year Award.
This year’s recipient volunteers and helps at many events throughout the year. But his volunteer efforts for the Chamber and beyond extend much farther than one event. The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Jeffrey C. Sharrar.
He volunteers with the Autumn Leaf Festival wherever he is needed. He has helped paint the boards for the Clarion Psychiatric Center Cornhole tournament, deliver festival tumblers to businesses, move food concession trailers in on move-in day, mark the streets at 1:30 a.m. for the Kronospan, USA Farmers & Crafters Day, with line-up for the Clarion Hospital Tournament of Leaves Parade as well as drive VIPs in the parade, and haul items to various events throughout the week. “We at the Chamber can count on this individual event after event, year after year,” the news release noted.
Sharrar also bartends at the Annual Awards Dinner, helps with set-up of tents and serves as a porter service volunteer during the Clarion Wine Walk or helps with set-up for the I Love Clarion celebration. He has also done construction for the Chamber including building storage shelves for the storage area and putting together furniture.
“Our choice for this year’s award came with no hesitation. He has volunteered so tirelessly and for so long that there was no other candidate that could possibly fit it better,” the news release noted.
Business of the Year – Economic Development – Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Economic Development creates the conditions for economic growth and improved quality of life of a community. This Chamber award recipient took two already existing and thriving businesses, combined them, relocated them, renovated and expanded them into one much larger, more convenient location, greatly increasing its need for additional employees.
The 2017 recipient of this award is Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
It was years of support and encouragement from the local business community and the sustained loyalty of the people of the greater Clarion area that gave them the confidence to make such a major investment. “People stick together and help each other in small towns,” John Morris said.
They purchased the 6-acre former Bi-Lo property in 2017, combined Clarion Ford and Clarion Chrysler Dodge into Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. They made significant upgrades to the existing building to create an almost entirely new building while also making significant upgrades to the business itself, creating a newly renovated 50,000 square foot facility that opened on Nov. 20, and most of the renovations were done by local companies and services in the Clarion Area.
The new building has a larger service area, expanding from 11 to 20 fully functioning service bays, requiring the need to hire service technicians to be able to handle the workload that this size of an operation can now take on. The facility also includes an indoor drop-off for customers waiting to have their vehicles serviced. They also have a new 60-car indoor showroom, giving customers a chance to be able to take their time and check out some of their newest inventory in any weather. Along with the extra service technicians, additional sales personnel were hired to accommodate customers’ needs.
“A business can help boost the economy in many ways including using local businesses and services as well as increasing their business volume, which in turn adds jobs for the local community and with their renovation and expansion, this business has accomplished both,” the news release said.
Business of the Year – Community Service
Community service is the embodiment of citizenship, service and a sense of responsibility to the community. However what makes them special and unique is the fact that the organization itself is made up of individuals from multiple businesses and business types from the area.
The 2017 recipient of this award is the Clarion Rotary Club, which was chartered in Clarion in 1961 and currently has 58 active members. There is no paid staff. Volunteers of the club take committee positions and help with projects throughout the year.
Any money they raise goes directly back to the community. They have given monetary donations to FoodStock for many years, served meals for Food for Friends, and supported the Clarion Hospital, the YMCA, the Clarion Library and other significant projects and helped with the ringing of the Salvation Army bell.
They provide two programs for teenagers that provide intense leadership experiences to teach leadership and teamwork skills The first of these programs is the RYLA program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. The second program is ROVA, Rotary Outstanding Vocational Awards. Rotary will send 16 students from the Clarion County Career Center, will attend this Leadership Camp designed to enhance skills in teamwork, leadership and communications through effective practice. The organization also sent 12 students to the World Affairs Conference in Pittsburgh so they can become familiar with world topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.