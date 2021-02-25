CLEARFIELD — The region has received more snow than usual, driving up costs of snow removal to many local municipalities.
So far this winter, Clearfield has received an unofficial total of 67.2 inches of snow, Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker of Accuweather said. However, he warned this is still an unofficial statistic.
And Clearfield’s unofficial total is higher than some neighboring towns like DuBois, which has had 53.8 inches, and Altoona, 41.7 inches.
Walker said Clearfield’s numbers are probably skewed higher this year due to it receiving 22-inches of snow in a single snowstorm in December.
He said Clearfield just happened to be on the prime track for that snowstorm.
Walker said the only official statistics available in the area on total snowfall this winter are in State College.
And so far, State College has received 45.5 inches of snow, which is only 1/10 of an inch less than the total average snowfall for October 1 through April 22, Walker said.
“It’s running ahead of normal,” Walker said. “And the snow certainly has been on the ground a lot more than recent winters.”
Last winter, between October and April 22, State College only received 11.4 inches of snow.
Despite the higher than average snowfalls, winter temperatures have been slightly higher than average, according to Walker.
The increased snowfall has put a dent on local municipal budgets.
This year Lawrence Township has used a little more than 600 tons of salt compared with 538.5 tons last year, township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said.
But Shaffner pointed out these are yearly totals and the salt usage during the big snowstorm in December is included in the 2020 numbers.
Shaffner said the township’s overtime costs are about the same as last year’s, but again Shaffner said the 2020 totals includes approximately $2,000 the township spent for overtime in December.
Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said she doesn’t have the numbers calculated yet but said the borough has likely spent more on snow removal this winter than it has on the previous two winters combined.
Heavy snows also force the borough to spend more on overtime, not just for plowing but to haul the snow out of downtown and some neighborhoods, Stott said.
When too much snow accumulates along the sides of the roads and sidewalks it makes pedestrian access difficult, so the borough will send its road crew out to work all night to remove the snow, Stott said.
The borough uses its construction equipment to scrape off the snow along the roads, and load it into dump trucks for removal.
Already this year the borough has emptied town of snow four times, Stott said. And depending on the depth and hardness of the snow, this can take multiple evenings to empty the streets of snow.
Secretary Joan Cowfer of Rush Township, Centre County said the township has already spent more than $80,000 on snow removal this year, which is about $20,000 or $25,000 more than it spent last year.
“It might end up more than that,” Cowfer said. “This is the most snow we’ve had in quite some time.”
One of the biggest expenses is the cost of salt. She said the township has spent roughly $22,000 on salt alone this year.
“We have spent a good bit more than usual,” Cowfer said.