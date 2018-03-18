ST. MARYS — For three decades, Jeff Crawford has been using his creativity to bring animals to life at his business, Whitetail Country Taxidermy.
“It started as an eighth grade science project. Our teacher Mr. (Dave) Kneidel (at St. Marys Area Middle School) gave us ‘for instances’ of projects and said ‘even if you want to stuff an animal – go for it,’” Crawford said. “I thought ‘man that’d be cool.’”
He went to visit a taxidermist, but learned largely through books and videos and taught himself – and landed himself an A.
Since then, taxidermy has become his second full-time job.
He works by day at E-Carbon in St. Marys and then usually comes home to his workshop putting in about four to five hours on week days and eight hour days on the weekend. In his business, he creates about 50 projects each year.
“I like the challenge of making the piece look like it would in real life,” Crawford says of taxidermy. “Almost anyone can mount a deer, but it’s hard to make a deer or anything else look like it did when they were alive.”
While he works with deer, turkey, coyotes, and bobcats, beavers are his favorite animals because of the difficulty and level of skill involved in creating them.
He’s now been doing taxidermy since 1986 and is in the Master’s division of competition with the PA Taxidermy Association.
Competing since 1992, it took him four years of competition before he won his first blue ribbon.
Since, he has become a state and regional champion in whitetails, a two-time state champion in turkeys, a state champion in the small game head division, a state champion in 3-D art, and competes at the master level with deer, turkey, and small mammals.
This past weekend in the association’s annual competition, Crawford took home the Wildlife Artist of the Year award, Taxidermy Today’s “Woody Award” for excellence in taxidermy, the Research Mannequins Award for best game mount, the PA Trappers Association Award, and The Wasco Award for most artistic entry.
Ever humble, Crawford said the artisan award means the most because taxidermy professionals picked his beaver piece out of 200 other entries.
Crawford is a hunter but is also a self proclaimed “fantasy geek” – that’s how his second business Treeture Werx came to be in 2013.
“Come into my workshop,” Crawford said.
But that “entrance” – like Jeff – isn’t what you’d expect.
At his home workshop on South Ridge Road in St. Marys is a massive tree, built and carved out of cardboard tubes and epoxy by Crawford himself. All who enter the workspace have to step inside the carved tree trunk and open a wooden door, which leads the way into his basement workshop.
Crawford’s carving work started small with fantastical wall hanging faces and carved owls in wood until he built the entrance to his workshop. Since then, he’s done several large scale projects with trees for clients.
“I like that trees can have their own personality,” Crawford said. “I never get tired of it. I love it.”
Crawford also loves doing tree work because it’s a point of connection for him and his 23-year-old son Mike, who helps on projects.
Drawing inspiration from the Ents in Lord of the Rings and the Fighting Tress from the Wizard of Oz, Crawford’s imagination guides him.
“I love taxidermy but if I could work and make creatures like this for a living and do the fantasy work, that’s what I’d do,” said Crawford, nodding to the entrance of his workshop.
