ST. MARYS — The Stackpole-Hall Foundation is beginning another long-range planning study for 2020 with a $2.5 million commitment over the next 5 years. The goal of this long-range planning study is to have key leaders in the community help the Foundation identify priority funding needs for Elk County. In the past, the Foundation has conducted three such planning studies, in 1989, 2006, and the most recent in 2015.
These studies allowed the Foundation to set grant priorities for the future, and all three studies resulted in the creation of significant projects and programs. For example, past studies have resulted in the development of Leadership Elk County, now known as Leadership Elk and Cameron County, a wetlands classroom in Ridgway, a children’s wellness program for Dickinson Center, a water monitoring program with the Elk County Conservation District, an executive director for the Elk County Council on the Arts, pharmaceutical collections for the Elk County Recycling Center, the Community Nurses Hospice program and several projects across the local health system.
This year, the study will be similar to the 2006 study. There will be four priority funding domains. Those domains are education, human services, community development, and senior services. Each domain will have a committee chairperson, and the chairpersons will be selecting their committee members. The education committee will be chaired by Kate Brock. She is the executive director of the Community Education Center and is also involved with local non-profit boards in our community. The human service committee will be chaired by Sheriff Todd Caltagarone. He serves as the Elk County sheriff and before that was the chief of police for the City of St. Marys. The community development committee will be chaired by Eric Wolfe. He is the president of Horizon Technology and is also involved with several local non-profit boards. The senior services committee will be chaired by Frank Kaul. He is currently a trustee of The Stackpole-Hall Foundation, and in 2017 retired as a regional sales manager for KOA Speer Electronics.
The formal kick-off event for the long-range planning study will be in May. Following the kick-off event, the human service, education, community development, and senior service committees will independently gather to conduct focus groups and a traditional strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats analysis for their designated domain. The goal is to complete the study by November 2020, have priority funding needs identified for Elk County, and a publication reporting the outcomes from this study. Once the results are published, local organizations will have the opportunity to seek grant funding for the 2021 grant distribution. The Foundation has committed $2.5 million of funding over the next five years to support the priority funding needs identified in the 2020 study. The Stackpole-Hall Foundation will be supporting Elk County for 70 years in 2021. Since 1951, the Foundation has funded $41 million worth of projects in our community. To apply for funding from the Stackpole Hall Foundation organizations must be a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, a municipality, educational institution, or faith-based organization. To learn more about The Stackpole-Hall Foundation grant guidelines and application process, visit www.stackpolehall.org.