Today, Amanda Strandburg is competing for the title of 2020 Mrs. Pennsylvania International at the Lakemont Casino in Altoona.
Strandburg, who recently relocated from Clearfield to Howard, is currently serving as Mrs. Clearfield International 2020. She said she was proud and honored to represent Clearfield – a town she said has provided her with much support and many opportunities.
Strandburg said she moved two weeks ago to be closer to her job with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Department of Defense in State College.
The International Pageant system is different from other programs built solely around competitors’ attractiveness with competitors’ interviews counting for up to half of their scores. Information on its website states International Pageant principles have defied stereotypes since the program’s inception by focusing on contestants’ desire to make a difference in their communities and raise awareness on various topics, she explained.
Strandburg said the pageant program was a good way for her to showcase her quest while getting out of her comfort zone. “I wanted to test myself and let people know about my experiences. and how they can help others.”
Strandburg said her platform is community empowerment. “I believe changing our communities is the first step to changing the world.” She said it is her belief people don’t have to make a grand gesture. They can improve their world through small acts of kindness and caring. “It is through small steps that we can help others. I want to show the community the impact it has had on my life. I am the proof. Clearfield is a tight-knit community. My community has been my family and I want to lend it a hand."
She has been active with the Clearfield and Punxsutawney Salvation Army and Haven House in DuBois. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Strandburg said she is focused on giving back to the Salvation Army because the ministry played an important role in her young life. “My mom was a single mother of three. She relied heavily on the food basket and gifts provided through them at Christmas time.”
She recalled the year when she was about 8 years old, she received two presents. “Those gifts were the only Christmas I had. I can remember exactly what I received. It had such a huge impact on me. That’s why it is so important for me to help the Salvation Army. I want to help it like it helped my family."
As part of her mission to give back, Strandburg has assisted the Salvation Army with a number of its programs. She noted the Red Kettle Drive where she was the speaker for the program’s kickoff and more recently the church’s children’s breakfast and lunch program in cooperation with Clearfield Area School District and the weekly federal emergency management food distributions at the Clearfield Driving Park.
She believes the support she received from the Salvation Army not only helped to ease her family’s struggles, it also provided her with the ability to believe in herself which ultimately allowed her to attend and complete college, and is behind her drive to become a warrant officer in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
In February, she organized an event, Masquerade for a Cause, which raised money for Haven House, a short-term homeless shelter for residents of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties and the Clearfield Army National Guard Unit Family Readiness program.
An avid runner and certified personal trainer, Strandburg has also organized and participated in fundraising races and led fitness classes.
She is married to David Strandburg and the couple has a blended family with three sons, ages 12, 13 and 15.