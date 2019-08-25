CURWENSVILLE — A gesture of appreciation for a high school teacher’s influence on a former student’s education has become a tangible reminder that will benefit students in the Curwensville Area School District for years to come.
Part of Curwensville Area School District’s new Makerspace that will be fully utilized during the 2019-20 school year includes the Sutika/Bressler Audio/Video Lab, paid in part, with $10,000 donated by Crayola.
The district has had a Makerspace, an adaptive learning area where students and instructors can come together in a more casual setting to share interests and projects in a space conducive to working collaboratively, in the planning and works process for several years.
The Crayola funding gave the project a huge boost towards completion of several components plans always called for inclusion in the Makerspace but the district believed it would need to wait until funds became available however thanks to the Crayola funding much of it was paid for.
Approximately two years ago, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School alumnus Tristen Bressler, of Curwensville, entered Crayola’s Thank a Teacher Contest. Bressler submitted a handcrafted thank-you note for one of his high school teachers, instructor Amy Sutika. The card expressed Bressler’s gratitude for the role Sutika, through her support and instruction, had played in Bressler’s successful high school career.
As a prize, Bressler, who is now a junior at Penn State University studying petroleum and natural gas engineering, received a $1,000 scholarship and Sutika was awarded $10,000 to renovate a classroom space plus a gift card for Crayola products.
According to Elementary Principal Chris Marsh, the prize money helped advance the audio/video laboratory in the Makerspace. “We had always planned the lab but the Crayola grant definitely expedited the process, with regard, in particular, to the audio/video labs. The Makerspace’s large-group area was going to happen because the school district had created a budget to support just that piece but the lab was a future vision. The grant provided the means to immediately add the lab and equipment,” he said. In addition to group and individual student uses, the district plans to use the lab to broadcast morning announcements in support of the district’s music programs and in numerous other ways.
“The possibilities are endless,” Marsh said.
When students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the new Makerspace will be ready to use, Marsh said. “The district’s plans are to offer the space for use as soon as school starts. This will not include the sound studio at this point but the broadcasting and general class space will be available and ready. The sound lab will be a through this year project and will likely be fully realized for the 2020-21 school year. The sound lab is an ongoing project, however, the first phase vision for the Makerspace is complete. The great thing about a Makerspace is that it will never be fully done. Each year, with new ideas or requests, the school district can respond, adapt, add-to, or outright change parts of the space to address student needs, interests or academic endeavors that are viewed to be helpful to our students. These anticipated changes will be student-driven and will allow the Makerspace to be a living, changing environment rather than the static pinned-down space of days gone by,” Marsh explained.
He said the district has been visualizing how its Makerspace would function for several years. “We determined how the Makerspace should look based on two ideas.
The first idea came during creation of new classes over the past few years. The administrative team was searching for a way to add related-initiatives to support the district’s arts programs. Our music program was one, in particular, that has been strong for a long period of time but our classes didn’t seem to offer the creation aspect to the degree that it should. Students could create music on instruments, but then what? How could they enhance, add to or expand it? They did not have the means to record it and present a final product. In response to these questions, the district realized the school needed a sound studio of some type. Having this space will allow Curwensville students to answer those questions. The broadcasting piece also plays off the sound studio for dubbing, voiceovers, video production with original music and many other uses.
The second idea about how the lab would look came from visits to Penn State University. District representatives spent some time visiting a local Makerspace there but it was related to technology education and industrial arts and not the arts as we were seeking. I had opportunity to visit PSU and its Dreamery and various learning labs across campus. Here Curwensville’s vision became solidified. At PSU, spaces had been created to allow for cooperative project work as well as independent discovery. Broadcasting studios were being utilized in classes. Robotics labs were in operation. Spaces for design, teleconferencing, and product creation were common across campus.”
What was found at PSU corroborated for administrators that similar ideas could work at Curwensville, Marsh said. “This confirmed that our vision could really provide our students a head-start on the college philosophy of learning. We made a total of three visits to examine the spaces, the floors, the ceilings and every other imaginable piece of PSU’s learning space and then revised the concepts to match Curwensville’s philosophy and budget.”