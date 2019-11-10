CLARION — Preschool students and their family members enjoyed their first experience at Clarion University’s planetarium last Sunday afternoon with Kinder Bop, a program geared toward children between the ages of 3 and 5.
The program’s emphasis was on familiar nursery rhymes set to uptempo music, accompanied by a laser show projected onto the facility’s domed ceiling.
James Sanders, student director for the Grunewald Science and Technology Center, said that the weekend afternoon event was developed to meet parent requests for programs more in tune with preschoolers’ play times and bedtimes.
Sanders, a senior majoring in astrophysics at the university, is also involved with public programming at the Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh.
“We put on daytime shows for elementary students in Clarion,” he said. “There was a need for something suitable for smaller children. Our usual evening programs start at about the same time that they are getting ready for bed.”
Sharon Montgomery, the planetarium director, said, “We have more child-friendly programming in the pipeline, and will be presenting a series of Sunday matinees in the coming months. We will also continue our popular Stars Over Clarion shows.”
The Kinder Bop show featured familiar children’s music that had been set to modern dance music. A bit more cutting edge than Sesame Street tunes, the musical selection included a laser-show cartoon derived from the Beatles’ Octopus’ Garden. A traditional line dance, the Hokey Pokey, was reworked using the tune and tempo of Carlos Santana’s and Rob Thomas’ “Smooth” and the dance moves of a neon purple hippopotamus gyrating across the ceiling.
The junior members of the audience tended to linger in their seats for the first few musical numbers, but Montgomery jumped to her feet and got about 20 children on their feet to dance. Parents and grandparents were content to enjoy the show from their chairs.
The main portion of the show was a series of neon-like laser line drawings projected onto the domed ceiling, a space usually occupied by stars, constellations and comets. Astronomy was above the grasp of the target audience, but laser cartoons caught its attention.
Adults enjoyed the show, moved by danceable renditions of Old McDonald, the Alphabet Song and Do-Re-Mi.
Robin Allshouse, of Summerville, brought her daughter and granddaughters, Gracie Ann, Leylin and Kinsley, along for the show.
“We are always looking for something different to do on the weekends,” she said. “I think this is a good way to get the kids interested in the stars.”
Sanders said that the modest admittance fee, $5 per person for the shows, will help fund the planetarium’s special programs and help underwrite future upgrades to the facility.
A list of the Peirce Planetarium’s upcoming events can be found on its Facebook page.