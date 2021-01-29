The 2020-21 Clearfield County Fair Queen Sarah Swope was named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Fair Queen’s court.
In a ceremony last weekend, held virtually over Facebook, Swope, a senior at DuBois Area High School, competed for the title. Rather than a three-day event leading up to the crowning of the state fair queen, the ceremony and corresponding activities, was held remotely because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
In an interview with the Tri-County Weekend’s sister newspaper, The Progress, Swope said preparing for the state competition is very similar to getting ready for the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s contest.
“The competition has five parts, an essay submitted beforehand, an interview, a stage introduction, a speech, and an impromptu question for each of the top five contestants. Since the Clearfield County Fair Queen competition has a similar format, I was able to keep the same essay and speech I used there with a few adjustments to make them more fitting for the state competition. In preparation for my interview and the possibility of an impromptu question, I considered my purpose in running for the state title, my favorite parts of being the 2020 Clearfield County Fair Queen and how my experiences, both inside and outside of the fair, have helped prepare my character, leadership skills and knowledge of agriculture for my current role,” she explained.
For the first time, the contest took place using Zoom. Swope said she understands why the committee took steps to host the contest virtually keeping those involved safe noting the contest’s components were held during the evenings the week before the contest.
“Although it was more difficult to do things like convey the message of my speech or bond with fellow contestants over a Zoom call, I feel the competition was a success overall,” Swope said. “Pennsylvania agriculture, fairs, and communities are resilient, and the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Program is no different. Change is hard, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be a bad thing. The contest coordinators did an amazing job of making the changes needed to keep everyone safe while keeping the competition as fair, enjoyable and meaningful as possible.”
Addison Neff of the Elizabethtown Fair was chosen the 2021 queen. Alternate is Abigail Knapp of the Somerset County Fair. In addition to Swope, the court includes Bryndil Kemler of the Bloomsburg Fair and Emma Barr, McKean County Fair. Information on the program’s Facebook page said official crowning ceremonies would be live streamed from the queen and alternate’s fairgrounds, once it is safe to visit.
“I am honored to be named a top five contestant. Each and every queen that I competed against is not only an amazing person, but also an outstanding and resilient advocate for agriculture and their fair especially given the uncertain times,” Swope noted.
Swope said she does not have any official duties as a member of the state court.
“I am happy to support the 2021 State Fair Queen, Addison, in any way she needs,” Swope said. “I do not have any official duties as a top five contestant. I will continue serving in my role as 2020-21 Clearfield County Fair Queen until I hand my title over to the new queen in August. During the next six months, I will continue to serve my community and advocate for local agriculture.”
Swope said her reign has been very different than those of her predecessors but no less rewarding.
“Even though I haven’t been able to participate in many of the events I would have in a normal year, the things that I have been able to do have allowed me to meet many amazing people,” Swope said. “From the talented little artists that I met when I helped with kids pumpkin painting at DuBois’ Octoberfest to the agricultural and community leaders I met at the Clearfield County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting and ice cream social, my title has given me plenty of opportunities to meet the talented and caring people that make Clearfield County strong.”