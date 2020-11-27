NEW BETHLEHEM — A sizable crowd was on hand to participate in the 10th annual Kessa’s Blessings 5K Turkey Trot in New Bethlehem on Thursday morning.
The Thanksgiving morning run-walk event took place along a segment of the Redbank Valley Rail Trail, raising donations to benefit an area resident diagnosed with a cancer.
Jessica Kirkpatrick, event organizer, said, “We seem to have a pretty good turnout despite the pandemic. I estimate that we have a few more than 200 people taking part today.”
Kirkpatrick said that the 5K race does not really have registered entrants. Rather, the event is funded by voluntary entry fees determined by the walkers and runners, and by mail-in donations.
“Everyone just shows up and brings their donations with them,” she said. As of Friday morning, approximately $18,000 had been raised through donations.
She was very happy with the turnout. While the number of participants was off last year’s mark of more than 300 runners, it was very close to normal attendance.
Originally intended to help the late Kessa Rankin Beckwith’s family with expenses related to her cancer treatment, it has provided much-appreciated financial support to several other area individuals hit by catastrophic illnesses.
This year’s recipient is Stacey Magagnotti of the New Bethlehem area who was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Small Cell Adenocarcinoma in April 2019. Magagnotti is no longer able to work as a clinical operations registered nurse as she continues her treatments.
The top men’s times, in ascending order, were first-place Jeremy Troup, followed by Ben Deerer and Logan Lutz. The top three women were Nikki Boyles in first place, followed by Jess Craig and Erin Hepful.
Kirkpatrick also said that a number of area businesses were also responsible for making the event a success. Zack’s Restaurant donated breakfast goodies and drinks for the participants, while Hoss’s Outhouses provided outdoor comfort facilities. Several local individuals contributed snacks, event music and craft items for sale.