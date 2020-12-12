DuBOIS — The Hitching Post on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois has been a family affair for nearly 50 years – a place where many have created conversations and memories for decades.
Her parents, Bob Sr. and Dianne Harmick, opened the 24/seven business in 1971, starting with just “seven bottles of booze,” said co-owner Robin Meholick.
“Everyone in the family has worked here,” she said.
Prior to becoming the Post, the business was “H&H (Harmick and Hershberger) Pizza, where Meholick says her grandmother made all of the pizzas.
Meholick’s brother, Ryan Harmick, and her mother, Dianne, are also currently co-owners. Bob Harmick Sr. died 26 years ago.
“Not a day has passed that someone doesn’t bring him up,” Meholick said, noting that just about every Post memory has her father in it.
Bob Sr., a DuBois native, played baseball when he was young, and even received scholarships for it, but bypassed college, Meholick said.
When her father enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, he did so in the former Hitching Post building, which was then a Military Recruitment Center, she said, calling it a “twist of fate.” Bob Sr. had a couple of sales jobs before purchasing the building.
Meholick can remember being a little girl playing the pinball machines. She and her mother, a Wasson Elementary School teacher, would eat breakfast there every day.
The goal was to always have The Post open all day every day, and on holidays, Meholick says, adding that her dad would always say there are people alone on the holidays.
The Post has become a traditional gathering place for many over the years, Meholick said, whether it’s been for birthdays, celebrations or just to enjoy the atmosphere.
She said her father was also the one to first bring chicken wings to the area. When U.S. veterans would come home from war, he was known for cooking them a bunch of wings to welcome them home.
“He said that was the greatest thing he ever did,” she said.
Bob Sr. was known as a “big man,” who always had his suspenders on, and a local legend, Meholick said. He never wanted recognition for how much he gave back to his hometown and employees. She recalled a standing line around the block at Bob Sr.’s funeral.
The Hitching Post has something for everybody, whether it’s a breakfast omelette, drinks, crab legs or wings for every meal, or to hear a band play, Meholick said. More importantly, though, people recall the memories made there.
It’s 14 staff members are like family, she noted.
“Your business can’t thrive unless you love your employees,” Meholick said. “Otherwise, it’s just a building.”
In the 1970s and ‘80s, The Post was even crazier, she said with a laugh, recalling the saloon-swinging doors inside the building, mud wrestling and many fistfights. It was also around for the DuBois flood in ‘72, when Bob Sr. road a boat through the building, or when he let DuBois area students paint the dining room for a dance held there.
The Post has welcomed famous music names throughout the years, too, such as Iron City Rockers and Foghat.
The Post still has some of its old roots on the walls, including Harmick family photos, a cowboys and Indians painting, newspaper clippings and a sweatshirt given to Bob Sr. by a U.S. Military base. The establishment is also known for its wooden bench and “The Hitching Post” mural, where many have taken photos they’ll always treasure.
COVID-19
The Hitching Post was the first restaurant in town to close March 15, ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, reopening May 29.
“This has been so hard, whether you’ve owned a restaurant for 20 years or two years,” Meholick said, but noted the support has been encouraging.
The pandemic has forced several changes for The Post, she said, such as an online-only menu where people scan the card on their table, pickup orders and hand-free products such as sensor faucets in the restrooms. The Post has always been cash only, too, and now takes debit and credit cards.
COVID has forced them to become creative, Meholick added, so she also added outdoor seating, which took off in the summertime of 2020 and will reopen in spring 2021, and features a custom-made table with swing seats.
Although this has been a “trying” and “scary” time, Meholick said, it has made everyone more grateful for The Post and its community presence.
Bob Sr. is remembered as a well-respected and fair man, she said, someone who just cared about “being a good person.”
“I think he would be really glad and happy about what The Hitching Post is now,” she said.”
Visit The Hitching Post on Facebook or www.thehitchingpost1971.com.