HAWTHORN — It’s a good thing fishermen are used to rolling with the changes and going where the flow takes them.
After the coronavirus shutdowns, social distancing orders and general turmoil in the world right now, the long-standing Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club’s Trout Fishing Derby was thrown for another loop this past week when the state surprisingly decided to open trout season nearly two weeks early.
While there were some brief thoughts of calling off this year’s contest, organizers quickly realized that the event was perhaps needed more this year than ever.
“We’re not doing it as a money-maker right now,” club member Mary Benton said. “We’re doing it for the fishermen, the kids. There was talk about canceling it, but we felt it wouldn’t be right.”
Not only will the event go on this year, but organizers say that because of the light winter, the group’s stock of around 2,000 rainbow trout and 45 golden trout are among the biggest they’ve released into Red Bank Creek in years.
“I was able to keep feeding them heavy all winter,” Terry Kunselman said, noting that the fish were averaging 12.5 inches.
The club has been raising the Pennsylvania Fish Commission trout through a special program for 35 years. The fishing contest came about in 1984.
One big change this year, organizers said, is that the trout will only be stocked in Red Bank Creek, and not in nearby Pine Run as usual.
As usual, 75 fish have been tagged for $25 prizes and two fish tagged for $150 prizes. Ticket buyers are not only eligible to claim those prizes for tagged fish, but will also be eligible for the prize drawing that includes six prizes, including a custom fly rod, reel, line and case, a Vortex Diamondback rifle scope, a spinning rod and reel combo, two $150 cash prizes and one $100 cash prize.
Benton said tickets are still being sold, and club members will be set up near the Hawthorn bridge on the originally-palled opening day on April 18 to sell tickets and the buttons that many anglers collect. Tickets can also be purchased at Hetricks Farm Supply, M&S Meats, Heeter Lumber and Rich’s Outdoor World.
“We’re going to run it just as if opening day was on the 18th,” Benton said, explaining that the contest runs through May 25.
Another modification this year, Benton said, is that anglers who reel in tagged fish must now either mail in the tag, along with a copy of their ticket and return address, or bring the tag to the club’s tent, which will be set up by the Hawthorn bridge on April 25, May 9 and May 23. Those mailing in tags should send them to: Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 55, Hawthorn, PA 16230. No tags should be taken to Long Shot Ammo & Arms to be redeemed this year.
Benton said that when the coronavirus shutdowns began to hit the area, the club backed off on trying to get sponsors this year.
“We’ll just run it — whatever happens, happens,” she said.
Those who do come out to fish are asked to stick with the social distancing requirements. Not only are the fish looking good this year, but organizers believe conditions will be good too.
“The creek is looking good for fishing,” Kunselman added.
For more information about the derby, contact Benton at (814) 365-5989.