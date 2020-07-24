ALCOLA — As fairs and festivals across the state and nation were canceled because of the global pandemic, organizers of the Clarion County Fair kept close watch on the news and continually changing guidelines to see if there was any hope at all of having a fair in the already circus-like year of 2020.
Each day and week, it seemed, more events in the state and region were being called off. When Clarion County was moved into the “Green” phase of reopening, local fair officials decided they would move foward with a fair, even though time was running short and many aspects of the traditional fair would not be able to be held.
“The decision to run the fair took a lot of time, but it came from the heart,” fair board president Josh Minich said. “We looked at the state of our local community, and the impact the pandemic has had on our businesses and towns.”
Knowing that the fair’s carnival company could not make the trip this year, and that a number of the other shows and activities would not be able to be held this year, Minich said fair organizers decided to push ahead with a four-day fair, to be held Wednesday through Saturday, July 29 to Aug. 1, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“A lot of businesses look at the fair as a surge of income for our area,” Minich said of the importance of having some kind of fair week. “This gives them an opportunity to sell their products and put back the pieces they lost during the closures.”
Holding a fair is also crucial to the livlihoods of dozens of vendors who travel to the Clarion County event each year.
“We’re one of only six or seven fairs running in the state of Pennsylvania,” Minich said. “For a lot of our vendors that rely on this as their livlihood, this is a major deal to them.”
Things will be different this year, Minich said. Not only will there be three fewer days of the fair, the Tropical Amusements carnival and midway will be replaced with an old-fashioned midway featuring games and food booths set up by local youth sports groups, fire departments and other groups.
Another big change, Minich said, is that the old Merry-Go-Round building, which had been scheduled to be demolished and replaced before the pandemic struck, will not be used. Instead, commercial exhibits will be housed in the Blue Building near the fair office, which is usually home to the Children’s Barn, which cannot be held this year as a result of safety concerns.
Minich said there will be other changes on the fairgrounds, including increased signage related to COVID-19 recommendations, additional hand-washing stations, and a greater emphasis on spacing vendors and attractions apart to promote social distancing.
In lieu of the usual side shows offered on the grounds, Minich said there will be a stage set up featuring local acts and performers during the fair’s four-day run. On Thursday, on-grounds entertainment will be provided by the Allegheny Boys, with shows at 6 and 8 p.m., and local ventriloquist Jimmy Swogger & Friends at 7 and 9 p.m. On Friday, Leroy Walter will host karaoke and vocals from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday will feature the Rust Project from 7 to 10 p.m.
And for those concerned that their favorite food vendors won’t be on hand, Minich said nearly all of the regular food vendors are coming, including Denny & Pearl’s. They will be joined by several new food vendors offering new goodies during the week. Also, the Redbank Valley Community Center will once again operate the fair’s main food booth, and the Clover Cafe near the grandstand will be operated by Friends of 4-H since youth are not permitted to work in the food booths this year.
The food court area will be spaced out more, as will the seating around the fairgrounds.
To help community members, fair officials decided to lower the daily admission rate to $5, which still includes parking, gate admission, all shows and exhibits.
Fair week kicks off on Wednesday, July 29, with many of the animal judging shows throughout the day. Since 4-H participation is limited, all of the shows this year have been changed to Clarion County open shows.
The night’s featured attraction will be a concert by Motown and Oldies band, Reminisce.
“They’re a high action group, with lots of great songs,” Minich said, noting that the band helped out the fair by moving from its originally scheduled Monday time slot to Wednesday.
Thursday’s lineup will also feature agricultrual shows during the day, but the action will heat up at 7 p.m. with the first of two nights of demolition derbies presented by Derby Dogs.
Minich said Thursday night’s show will feature compact cars, while the demo derby on Saturday will include full-size cars, mini-vans, trucks and the new “windshield” class.
Friday will include the Antique Tractor Show during the day, along with the antique and truck and tractor pulls in the evening at the grandstand. The livestock sale will also take place on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. The sale will start off in the steer barn before moving to the larger, more open-air top barn for the other animals. The seating in the auction area will be reserved for those planning to bid on the animals, and other spectators can watch the proceedings on large screens set up outside the barn.
Minich said anyone who would like to bid on an animal, but who doesn’t feel comfortable attending the event in person, can contact the fair office ahead of time to place a bid.
“These kids have worked so hard all year and done their part,” Minich said, noting that the animals raised were born or purchased well before anyone knew about coronovirus or what was to come. “We felt it was unfair to punish them for what is happening in the world.”
He also said that with meat shortages across the country, the auction wil provide a lot of food for people in the area.
“It’s the best option you can get for farm fresh meats,” he said.
Fair Week concludes on Saturday, Aug. 1, with an early-start 6 p.m. demo derby to bring the week to an end.
With few fairs in the state and beyond, Minich said he’s expecting demo derby and tractor pull participants from far afield, as well as large crowds. He noted that while distancing will be difficult in the grandstand area, the fair will set up other bleachers and seating areas outside the grandstand field, and additional pitt seating will also be available.
“We have 30 acres here at the park,” Minich said. “There’s plenty of space for people to spread out.”
The Clarion County Fair has always been about the community, Minich said, and this year more so than ever before.
“In Clarion County, and especially in the New Bethlehem area, we have lived through tremendous floods, disastrous fires, storms, felt the effects of the opioid epidemic — we have never been an area to sit back and hide from a difficult situation,” Minich said. “We have always stepped forward to face the trials and tribulations facing our valley. This is no different. We will get through this together.
“We feel it is our duty to teach our children that when life changes, you adapt,” he continued. “You’re never given a guarantee of sunny weather. In agriculture and life, you’re never given a guarantee. You adapt and move on.”
Minich said he understands that attending the fair is an individual choice.
“For anyone who does not feel comfortable, we fully understand and hope to see you back next year,” he said. “For others, come on out, support the vendors and community groups, and we’ll see you at the fair.”