NEW BETHLEHEM — More than 400 walkers, runners and supporters braved blustery conditions on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the ninth annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot in New Bethlehem.
The course covered a five-kilometer segment of the Redbank Valley Rail Trail, with the starting line at the trail head between Zack’s restaurant and RMS Furniture.
On Thanksgiving morning, race organizers said, “It seems the worse the weather, the better the turnout. We do not have the final figures yet, but this is the highest number of participants we have ever had.”
The participants ranged from dedicated distance runners to leisurely amblers, from lithe athletes in their 30s to grandparents with their grandchildren. While there was no registration fee for the event, donations were greatly appreciated.
The inaugural 5K was held in 2011 as a fundraiser to help the Kessa Rankin Beckwith family cope with costs associated with her cancer treatment. While Beckwith lost her battle the following year, Turkey Trot organizers kept the event alive, and it continues to benefit other area residents facing health challenges.
Alexa McCauley, Ron Boozer and Terry Kinnan will receive the proceeds raised from this year’s race. As of Thanksgiving afternoon, nearly $10,000 had been raised, with more donations were pouring in after the event’s end. In its nine-year history, Kessa’s Blessings has raised more than $70,000 to support local families.
Participants were encouraged to wear specific colors during the race, each representing a particular person benefiting from the fundraiser. Green was chosen to represent Kessa Beckwith’s battle with liver cancer, red for McCauley’s heart defect and Kinnan’s burn treatment and white for Boozer’s fight against lung cancer.
Color-coding the racers was the brain child of four Redbank Valley eighth grade students in Joe Harmon’s civics class.
Area businesses donated prizes for the race winners, as well as portable restroom facilities for public use. Several craft and baked-goods vendors manned tables near the trailhead, with a volunteer race announcer and DJ occupying a booth nearby.